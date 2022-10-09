St. Mary’s Altar Society

St. Mary’s Altar Society is celebrating its 100-year anniversary. The group is a sisterhood that takes care of all the needs of the church, altar and sanctuary. The group helps keep the church clean, in good repair, and also does crafts and quilt projects to raise funds. Pictured are members of the Altar Society during a recent celebration. The group is open to women who are new to St. Mary’s Church. For information call 254-773-4541.

 Courtesy photo

