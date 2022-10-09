Central Texas Republican Women
The Central Texas Republican Women group will hold its annual chili luncheon fundraiser and live auction from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
Cost is $25 per person and RSVP is not required.
The featured guest will be First Lady of Texas Cecilia Abbott. Tickets may be purchased in advance on eventbrite.com.
Newcomers Club
The Newcomers Club, Inc. is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and surrounding counties.
The group also welcomes ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. Join the fun and check out the Newcomers Club Inc. at www.bellcountynewcomers.com.
For information about joining, contact Jan Fisher at 2txgrl@gmail.com or 951-751-4002.
Upcoming activities for October are: 10/10 Bookworms, 10/11 Singing Bluebonnets, 10/14 TGIF, 10/15 Exploring Wines, 10/17 Snack Time Mah Jongg, 10/18 Bunco, 10/19 Popcorn Bridge, 10/21 Trailblazers, 10/22 Sassy Singles, 10/24 Well-Read women, Crochet & Knit, and Monday Canasta, 10/25 Singing Bluebonnets, 10/26 Fun Lunch and 10/27 Heritage Seekers.
Support groups at First United Methodist Church
Glasshouse Al-Anon Family Group meets at 12:15 p.m. on Mondays in room 110 at the First United Methodist Church, 102 N. Second St. in Temple.
Adult Children of Alcoholics/Dysfunctional Families meets at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays in room 110 at the church.
For information, or to enter the building, call 254-493-7071.
Support groups at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home
Grief Share, a support group for people dealing with loss or grief, meets at 6 p.m. on Mondays at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home, 4235 E. Business 190 in Temple.
A support group for dementia/Alzheimer’s caregivers meets at 6 p.m. on Fridays at the funeral home. Caregivers will have the opportunity to learn tips and tricks for dealing with daily life.
Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club
The Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Monday of the month at VFW Post 4008, 2311 S. Pearl St. in Belton.
Meetings are open to the public and newcomers are welcome.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Ava room at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. The group gathers at 7 a.m. to order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m.
Meetings also are broadcast by the Zoom online meeting platform. For information email Lmeeker53@ gmail.com. Meetings are open to the public and the club is open to anyone with a heart for service.
Bell Fine Arts
The Bell Fine Arts group meets from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays at 306 E. Fifth Ave. in Belton. For information call Jeanne Logston at 409-313-0611. Meetings are open to the public.
Thursday Club
The Thursday Club, which supports caregivers and those with early-stage Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, meets from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursdays at the First Lutheran Church, 1515 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
The group provides education and support for caregivers.
The club offers time on Thursdays for caregivers to run errands and rest while volunteers care for their family member. The care is provided at no cost.
For information contact Linda Eimen at 254-773-5207.
Temple NAACP elections
The Temple NAACP Unit will hold its 2022 elections 6-7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, at 101 N. Main St. in Temple.
In order to vote, one must be a member in good standing of the branch 30 days prior to the election. A form of identification is required.
Nominations are made up to Oct. 24. For information email templenaacpsecretary@gmail.com.
Rotary Club of Belton
The Rotary Club of Belton meets at noon Tuesdays at The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton.
The group’s next guest speaker will be Georgia Risenhoover from the Enhabit Health & Hospice program.
The meeting is open to all Rotarians and guests.
Leedale EE Club
The Leedale EE Club will meet at 10 a.m. Monday in the youth building at Ocker Brethren Church, 17454 Highway 53 in Temple.
Yearbooks will be issued and hosts assigned for the coming club year. Also, officers will be installed and plans will continue for the garage sale, bake sale, and craft sale fundraiser Nov. 4-5.
Members will turn in quilt ticket stubs and money. The hosts are Rose Crawford and Doris Marek.
The meeting is open to the public.
Tejas EE Club
The Tejas EE Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Plantation Square Apartments, 2411 S. 61st St. in Temple.
Group members will discuss the recent TEEA State Conference held Sept. 13-14 in Lubbock and the BEEA meeting held on Oct. 3. Yearbooks also will be distributed.
Ongoing group projects include the construction of plarn, flower pens for Moody school teachers and fall decorations for nursing home residents. Members are asked to bring plastic shopping bags, fall flowers, material squares and rolls of toilet paper.
The meeting is open to the public.
Tanglefoot TEEA Club
The Tanglefoot Club of the TEEA will meet at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Luke’s Catholic Church, 2807 Oakdale Drive in Temple.
Members are asked to bring items for the homeless. The club will donate the items to Feed My Sheep. Suggested items include deodorant, body wash, socks, toiletry bags, fruit cups, and granola bars.
Also during the meeting, new officers will be installed and the upcoming November fundraiser and Christmas party will be discussed.
Hostesses Joy Scott and Lora Blacklock announced that the group will hold a chicken spaghetti luncheon following the meeting.
The meeting is open to anyone interested in working with 4H and the Extension agent.
Delta Kappa Gamma
The Lambda Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International will meet Thursday in the library at Temple High School, 415 N. 31st St. in Temple. A social time will start at 4:30 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 4:45 p.m.
Sgt. Brad Bennett, a school resource officer with the Temple Police Department, will give a presentation on school safety.
Members are encouraged to bring a new or gently used book to support the Early Bird literacy project.
Colonial Dames
The Gov. Samuel Mathews Colonial Dames XVII Century Chapter will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton.
Chuck and Ellen Truesdale will present the program “45 Years of Conservation, Voluntaryism and Ducks Unlimited”.
Tri-City Gem and Mineral Society
The Tri-City Gem and Mineral Society will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the fellowship hall at Miller Heights Baptist Church, 1400 N. Wall St. in Belton.
Group members will discuss the recent gem and mineral show and hold a question and answer session on rock hounding.
The club is open to anyone interested in the hobby of gem, mineral and fossil collecting.
Books for Lunch
John Clark of Kempner will be the guest speaker the next Books for Lunch group meeting at noon on Wednesday in the board room on the third floor of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave.
Clark has written several books, but will focus on two of them for this month’s program: “Finally Fit: It’s Never Too Late to Achieve Your Dreams,” the story of how he became a prize-winning pole-vaulter at age 65, and “Courage in Camouflage: A Collection of Stories Told By Some of the Country’s Finest Combat Vets”. Most of these veterans reside in this area of Texas.
Clark has lived in Central Texas since he finished college. He worked as a reporter for the Temple Daily Telegram for about 18 years and then taught school in Belton and Copperas Cove for 18 years. He will have these books and some others he has written available for purchase and signature after the review.
Attendees may bring a lunch if they wish and the Literacy Council will provide drinks. For information call 254-774-7323 or email templeliteracy@juno.com.
Books for Lunch is a monthly book review co-sponsored by the Temple Public Library and the Temple Literacy Council.
Submission guidelines: Club new items may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.