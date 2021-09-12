Green Trees Farm, an equine facility that offers horseback-riding lessons and boarding, is relying on the beauty of nature to help its visitors relax.
“These are uncertain times we are experiencing: more anxiety, more stress for many different reasons,” Green Trees Farm posted to its website. “It can be such a blessing to get back to nature. That’s why Green Trees Farm is now pleased to offer the Grace Trail.”
Lynda Schumann, Green Trees Farm owner, said that the pedestrian trail is just over a mile in length.
“This trail goes back into the woods and it’s beautiful,” she told the Telegram. “There’s a creek back there where they can hear the water running … and we have several questions that go along with the Grace Trail.”
The questions include: What are you grateful for? When was the last time you were brave? What makes you smile? When were you a good friend?
Members of the Ralph Wilson Youth Club took to the Grace Trail last summer, and Schumann noted how those children had answered similar questions.
“These kids were really starting to open up,” she said. “It’s giving them an opportunity to talk … and one little girl even said something about bullying. (Volunteers) were asking the questions and it gave Ralph Wilson Youth Club people the chance to sit back and listen to the conversations.”
Schumann, who said how Grace Trails are popping up all over the world, highlighted how the children actually enjoyed the experience.
“I think the kids have enjoyed all of the activities we have,” she said. “I got on the bus with the first group as they were leaving ... and everybody was cheering that they had a great time.”
However, the Grace Trail is encouraged for people of all ages.
Anne Jolles, the founder of the Grace Trail, created the Grace Trail concept in an effort to help people discover hope and possibility within their lives.
“By asking and reflecting on key questions about the five components of GRACE: Gratitude, Release, Accept, Challenge and Embrace — people find that they are walking off their worries and accessing hope,” Jolles said.
Green Trees Farm is hopeful that their site can continue to help its visitors release any accrued anxiety and stress through this method.
“As you explore, reflect, walk and view the beautiful trails through the farm, you will begin to feel the peace of God’s amazing creation,” Green Trees Farm said. “Whether you prefer a gentle stroll or something a bit more challenging ... you’re sure to be impacted in a very positive way.”
The Grace Trail is by appointment only. Green Trees Farm, 2520 Rock Road in Troy, can be reached by phone at 254-624-4919 for further information.