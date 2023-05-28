Volunteer of the Year

Emily Shipley was recognized as the 2022 Volunteer of the Year in a ceremony May 10 at the Lone Star Conference Center.

 Blair Dupre/Fort Cavazos Sentinel

FORT CAVAZOS — Civilians and soldiers who have volunteered their time at Fort Cavazos with multiple organizations over the past year were recognized during the Volunteer of the Year Awards Ceremony May 10 at the Lone Star Conference Center.