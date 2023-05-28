FORT CAVAZOS — Civilians and soldiers who have volunteered their time at Fort Cavazos with multiple organizations over the past year were recognized during the Volunteer of the Year Awards Ceremony May 10 at the Lone Star Conference Center.
“Tonight our focus is on the great accomplishments of 38 of the most outstanding people here on Fort Cavazos,” said Diane Williams, Army Community Service specialist with the Employment and Volunteer Services Branch. “Those who freely commit their time and talents, investing in our community. Those who commit to leaving the space they occupy better than they found it. They are the ones who help ensure that this place where we live, work and play remains the Great Place.”
In 2022, the more than 5,600 registered volunteers at Fort Cavazos worked 42,507 hours, which has a calculated monetary value of $1,275,390.80. A check was presented to represent the value of all of the hours contributed to the betterment of Fort Cavazos.
“This investment in this community is what makes this place the Great Place,” said Greta Buccellato, deputy to the Garrison commander, upon accepting the check. “You all are the reason that we are great.”
Lt. Gen. Sean C. Bernabe, III Armored Corps and Fort Cavazos commander, was happy to be celebrating the volunteers after not being able to have the ceremony during National Volunteer Week, April 16-22, due to the warfighter exercise.
“If you look on the program there is a theme this year — our volunteers are the heart of the military community,” he said.
“These volunteers have invested their time and their energy, providing their expertise, their talents, their love and their support to sustain our community.
“These volunteers come from all walks of life,” Bernabe continued. “We’re going to recognize some Soldiers. We’re going to recognize DA civilians. We’re going to recognize some family members. Some of them are veterans. Some are retirees. Some are pretty young in age. Some are a little bit more seasoned and wise, but they are young in spirit. They’re all selfless servants.”
Bernabe went on to say that the volunteers serve not for credit but strive for the betterment of Fort Cavazos and Central Texas.
“Tonight, as we honor these volunteers and their contributions, I ask that everybody in here listen carefully to the citations on those certificates and the descriptions of what these volunteers have done,” he said. “Undoubtedly you’ll be amazed at everything they have contributed. To all those volunteers … let me just say, from me to you, thank you for what you have done. Thank you for what you will do. Thank you for who you are. I certainly appreciate you and I know this entire community appreciates you. There is no doubt that you all helped make Fort Cavazos the installation of choice within the community of choice.”
Top volunteers from different organizations included the Directorate of Public Works, Santa’s Workshop and the Religious Support Office. Volunteers were also recognized by several units including 1st Cavalry Division, 36th Engineer Brigade and 89th Military Police Brigade.
The winner of the 2022 Fort Cavazos Volunteer of the Year award was Emily Shipley who was nominated by the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center. She and her family were also recognized as the 2022 Volunteer Family of the Year.