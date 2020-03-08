This spring, children can experience encouragement and the excitement of staying active during the Healthy Kids Running Series.
This season’s series will take place March 22, March 29, April 5, April 12 and April 19 at Freedom Park, 8456 Tarver Drive in Temple. Multiple divisions are available for children in Pre-K through the eighth grade.
The Healthy Kids Running Series is a national program with a purpose to motivate kids to lead a healthy, active lifestyle by introducing them to the world of running.
Tanya Taylor, community coordinator, brought the series to the Temple/Belton community in 2017 and has been hosting it ever since. The series lasts for five weeks in the fall and spring.
Each race day will begin at 2:45 p.m., when a sponsor will lead the kids in a warm up. The races will begin at 3 p.m., starting with the 50-yard dash for 2 and 3 year olds. The following races will include a 75-yard dash for 4 and 5 year olds, a quarter mile run for kindergarten through first grade, half a mile for second and third graders, and a one mile run for children in fourth through eighth grades.
Taylor said the boys and girls race separately until the mile, where they all run together. After the race the kids can partake in a snack and other activities set up by sponsors that parents and families can stay and participate in.
“So each week, every runner runs the same distance and, depending on how they finish, they’re given points,” she said. “On week five, we total up the points and those boys and girls in each division in the top three will receive a trophy.”
She said all kids who cross the finish line that week will also receive a medal.
“It doesn’t matter how fast or slow they run, they receive a medal,” she said.
Parents can also participate in a free one-mile run during the last week of the series.
“So we do a little bit of a role reversal there, and we encourage the parents to get out and run a mile,” Taylor said. “So the kids really have fun cheering them on and doing that.”
She said the series currently has more than 180 children signed up, and they usually average about 200 runners each series.
Registration for the spring 2020 series can be completed online at runsignup.com or healthykidsrunningseries.org/race-locations/belton-tx.
“Running is unique in that it’s more of an individual sport and it’s very organic, so any child at any point can participate,” Taylor said. “And, because running is set up the way it is, then it can help inspire them to believe in themselves more and just get active.”
She said it doesn’t matter how children finish, whether they walk, jog or sprint. The event is all about encouragement, making friends and having fun.
Taylor said the program is a five-week series, but registration never closes. Participants can run a single race or all five.
“They’re always welcome to show up and run any Sunday that we’re out there,” she said.