Rotary Club of Belton
The Rotary Club of Belton will meet at noon Tuesday, June 8, at The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton.
Michael Pilgrim from the Lake Belton Yacht Club will speak about youth sailing programs. Rotarians and guests are welcome.
Children of the Republic of Texas
Alayne Denton, President General of the Children of the Republic of Texas, recently presented the Moffatt Cemetery Association with a new Texas state flag that has been flown over the state capitol.
Earlier this year, Denton attended the Moffatt Cemetery Association’s annual clean-up day and noticed the “wear and tear” of the state flag. “Texas is very important to me and one of the objectives of CRT is to ‘revere the Texas flag’ so I asked if I could present the association with a new flag, and they happily accepted,” Denton said.
Denton has developed a state project called “Momentum & Monuments” which encourages volunteerism in cleaning cemeteries and historical markers. She invites any organization interested in historical preservation and volunteerism to join the efforts.
Denton is a ninth generation Texan and member of the Elizabeth Lawrence Aldrich CRT chapter sponsored by the Ben Milam Daughters of the Republic of Texas chapter. The group’s goal is to encourage children to study Texas history, to promote the celebration of Texas Honor Days and to revere the flag of Texas. Membership is granted through ancestral proof of land grants given during the Texas Republic years.
For CRT information or project information, visit crttexas.com or email presidentgeneral@crttexas.com.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets 7:30 a.m. the First and Third Thursdays of each month at the Hilton Garden Inn at 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. Due to the temporary closing of the Hilton, the group is now meeting at First Street Roasters, 110 S. First St. in Temple.
The business will open at 7 a.m. for group members to gather and order breakfast and the meeting will start at 7:30 a.m. Masks are highly encouraged. The next meeting will be June 17. The meeting also will be available on the online Zoom platform. For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com.
National Active and Retired Federal Employees
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter No. 586 will hold its annual picnic 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 25. The dinner will be provided by the chapter at Cyclone BBQ at 1616 Farmers Road off FM 964 near Zabcikville.
The group is celebrating a return to active meetings and events. Members may bring their spouse or a guest, at no cost to members. This is a members only event to be included in the dinner, however, prospective new members are invited to join the group. RSVP to Jean Nolen by June 19 at 254-217-0241 or jean.nolen9@gmail.com.
Bell Extension Education Association
The mission of the Texas Extension Education Association, Inc. is to work with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service to strengthen and enrich families through educational programs, leadership development and community service.
Bell County EEA contributions for 2020-2021 amounted to 3,095 volunteer hours with a value of $95,700.24. Some of the volunteer activities included the Bell County Youth Fair, Feed the Hungry, Feed my Sheep, Helping Hands Ministry, Love of Christ, 4-H college scholarships and many more.
This spring of 2021, two scholarships were awarded: one to Catarina Conales and one to Lexi Ide.
BEEA met on May 3, for the annual Rally Day at Ocker Brethren Church. Bell County elected officials in attendance were Bill Schumann, Precinct 3 Commissioner, and Shelly Coston, Bell County clerk. Schumann and Coston gave updates about activities going on in the county, including the extraordinary growth.
BEEA’s next meeting will take place 10 a.m. Monday, June 7, in room 102 at the Bell County Extension office at 1605 N. Main St. in Belton. One delegate and three alternates for the State EEA conference will be elected. Texas EEA State Conference and District 8 party registrations are due July 1 to the district director. Club annual reports are due July 1 to the county chair. There will be no meeting in July.
Books for Lunch
The Books for Lunch group will meet at noon Wednesday, June 9, in the board room on the third floor of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
Don Stiles, the director of the Temple Literacy Council, will review “Shots Fired” by C.J. Box, a fictionalized collection of 10 short stories based on the exploits of Joe Pickett, a Wyoming game warden with a penchant for solving crimes involving murder cases. As time allows, Stiles also will discuss Box’s latest novel, “Dark Sky,” that focuses on a social media mogul’s adventures while on an elk hunt in the Wyoming wilds.
Attendees are encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Anyone wishing to bring their lunch may do so.
Submission guidelines: Club news items may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.