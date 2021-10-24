LEANDER — Texas Pumpkin Fest is fall fun for the entire family and helps shed light on a great cause: Texas Humane Heroes. Texas Humane Heroes is a nonprofit that takes animals from other shelters that have run out of time and helps provide care for them until they can be adopted out to the perfect family. The patch is open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., through Nov. 7.
The variety of pumpkins and gourds at Texas Pumpkin Fest is really unmatched. There are pumpkins of all shapes, sizes and colors.
Barrels are provided to help lug your choices around the patch and to your car. Smaller pumpkins are $2 each and bigger ones will cost $1 per pound. Hay bales, corn stalks and other fall items are also available for purchase.
Children will have an absolute blast climbing to the top of a 65 foot slide with burlap sacks in tow. The view of the whole patch from up high is really neat. Racing with your siblings or friends is sure to provide entertainment, and the best part is that you can go down unlimited times.
Face painters are on site, and can, at times, have pretty long lines, because the designs they do are absolutely incredible. Definitely not your run of the mill face painters. Children can come up with their own ideas for their face paint or they may choose familiar characters, animals or fall themed designs. Face painting is not included in your ticket price.
Another really neat children’s attraction is the miniature train, which winds its way through the patch. On your train ride you will notice towards the back of the patch is a stage where magicians perform daily shows for the family. October is National Magic Month, so catching some neat tricks by a magician is the perfect way to top off your pumpkin patch visit.
If you’re food motivated, as I am, you will find many choices to satisfy your carnival food craving. Funnel cakes and little baskets of pumpkin flavored donuts are among some of the most popular choices. Several food trucks have barbecue, hot dogs, tacos and more. Ice cold lemonade or even snow cones can also be purchased.
A spooky corn maze featuring some familiar Halloween faces is fun to take a quick walk through, and there are also a couple carnival rides on the grounds. A spinning pumpkin is fun to try out, and is included in your ticket price. For the aesthetically inclined, there are many Instagram worthy set ups at Texas Pumpkin Fest that will make for a perfect photo backdrop.
Entry to the pumpkin patch will cost guests $10 per person from Friday through Sunday. Everyone is free on Monday, but some of the features and rides may not be operational. Tickets are $5 per person Tuesday-Thursday, with military and veterans being free on Tuesdays. Seniors, military, veterans, first responders and nurses get 50% off their ticket price daily. Children in diapers are free.
Be sure to swing by Texas Humane Heroes, just steps away from the entrance to Texas Pumpkin Fest, to check out some furry friends and learn about what this wonderful nonprofit does. More information on Texas Pumpkin Fest can be found at texaspumpkinfest.com.