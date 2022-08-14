Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club
The Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Monday of the month at VFW Post 4008, 2311 S. Pearl St. in Belton.
Meetings are open to the public and newcomers are welcome.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Ava room at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. The group gathers at 7 a.m. to order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m.
Meetings also are broadcast by the Zoom online meeting platform. For information email Lmeeker53@ gmail.com. Meetings are open to the public and the club is open to anyone with a heart for service.
Newcomers Club
The Newcomers Club, Inc. is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and surrounding counties.
The group also welcomes ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. Join the fun and check out the Newcomers Club Inc. at www.bellcountynewcomers.com.
For information about joining, contact Jan Fisher at 2txgrl@gmail.com or 951-751-4002.
Upcoming group activities for August are: 8/15 Snack Time Mah Jongg, 8/16 Bunco, 8/17 Popcorn Bridge, 8/20 Exploring Wines, 8/22 Well-Read women and Crochet & Knit, 8/24 Fun Lunch, and 8/27 Sassy Singles.
In addition to the group’s regular activities, the annual President’s Coffee event will take place at noon on Thursday, Aug. 18. Those interested in attending are asked to call or text Linnaea Bosiacki at 254-931-8672.
Bell County Retired School Employees Association
The Bell County Retired School Employees Association will hold a kickoff meeting for members at 2 p.m. on Sept. 1 at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 5001 Hickory Road in Temple.
Legislative representatives Hugh Shine, Dan Patrick, Brad Buckley and candidate Pete Flores will be in attendance to give updated information on what legislative actions are on the horizon to improve current benefits. The meeting is open to anyone interested in employee benefits.
Grief support group meetings
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home, 4235 E. Business 190 in Temple, is hosting several grief support group meetings.
A Grief Share support group meets at 6 p.m. on Mondays at the funeral home. The meeting is open to anyone experience loss or grief.
A Death Café event will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at Panera Bread, 2420 S. 31st St. in Temple. Participants will discuss death while gathering to eat cake and drink tea or coffee. This is a discussion group rather than a support group.
A dementia/Alzheimer’s caregiver support group meets at 6 p.m. on Fridays at the funeral home. This group is open to all caregivers and offers support and tips for navigating everyday life while caring for others.
Central Texas Republican Women
The Central Texas Republican Women group will meet Monday, Aug. 15, at The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton. Registration starts at 11 a.m. and the meeting will be called to order at 11:30 a.m.
The guest speaker will be Dr. Robin Armstrong, RNC National Committeeman for Texas. His topic will be the upcoming 2022 election and COVID.
Cost is $20 per person and participants may prepay at eventbrite.com.
For information visit www.ctrw-pac.com.
Central Texas Tea Party
The Central Texas Tea Party will meet Tuesday at the Harris Community Center, 401 Alexander St. in Belton.
Social time starts at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 7 p.m.
The guest speaker will be Matt Ranaldi, Republican state chairman.
Bell County Genealogical Society
The Bell County Genealogical Society will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in the McLane room on the third floor of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
Bell Fine Arts
The Bell Fine Arts group meets from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays at 306 E. Fifth Ave. in Belton.
The group is open to artists of all skills levels.
Meetings include occasional workshops and other opportunities for creative camaraderie.
For information call Jeanne at 409-313-0611.
National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees
The National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees will meet Thursday at Sam’s Southern Eatery, 221 SW HK Dodgen Loop in Temple. Members will dine at noon and the meeting will begin at 1 p.m.
The guest speaker will be Justin White with TLC Insurance.
For information contact Buddy Stewart at 254-657-2773 or email robmed@embarqmail.com.
Central Texas Travel Club
The Central Texas Travel Club will meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Johnny’s Steaks and Bar-Be-Que, 301 Thomas Arnold Road in Salado.
Group members will share stories of recent travels, travel tips and advice, and discus upcoming trips to Nashville, San Antonio and Iceland.
The meeting is open to anyone interested in travel and there are no dues or membership requirements. For information email centraltexastravelclub@outlook.com.
Salado Community Chorus
The Salado Community Chorus will begin its 2022 Christmas season with a meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the Salado Civic Center, 601 N. Main St. in Salado.
The meeting is open to the public. For information email SaladoTXCommunityChorus@gmail.com.
Bell County Master Gardener Association
The Bell County Master Gardener Association will hold its monthly community education seminar at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Master Gardener learning center at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office at 1605 N. Main St. in Belton.
The theme of the seminar will be “Getting Started with Aquaponics at Home”.
For information email BellSpeakers76513@gmail.com.