Churches Touching Lives for Christ has certainly put its truck to good use.
It’s racked up thousands of miles and has carried thousands of pounds of food back to the organization’s food pantry. But that truck is too small, has some issues and is getting up in age.
CTLC is seeking donations so it can raise $70,000 to buy a bigger and better truck to transport food and other items.
“This is one more opportunity to help us do a better job of helping the folks in our community who need help at this time,” said Tom Henderson, the president of the organization’s board of directors.
The new truck, Henderson said, will be a significant improvement over their current vehicle. It’ll be bigger and be able to reach the docks at local distribution centers that donate food to the group.
“We go to distribution centers, like Walmart, H-E-B and McLane, and sometimes they’ll have things they want to donate,” he said. “If it’s double stacked, we have to unstack it because we can’t get it in the small box (on the truck). This truck will allow us to have more pallets.”
Chris Ballard, director of Churches Touching Lives for Christ, pointed out another benefit.
“The newer truck will hold more food, hold more pallets and it will also allow us to make fewer trips back and forth to our vendors,” she said. “Sometimes we would have to make three or four trips because our truck is so small.”
The new truck will be a benefit for other food pantries in Temple, Henderson said.
“We also work and bring stuff to other pantries. They also bring stuff to us,” he said. “It’s a real sharing going on between the pantries in the city. A truck will just enable us to be a better part of that.”
Henderson said the local food pantries stick together and rally around each other during times of crisis. For example, he said when the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry burned down, Churches Touching Lives for Christ and other pantries came together to help their fellow organization out.
“When one is hurting, the others rally around to encourage and support them,” Henderson said, adding when residents give to one group, they are helping them all.
Henderson estimated once CTLC gets the new truck it will be in use for about a decade.
“We are in desperate need and I’m really hoping that this will come to fruition so we can be a little bit more efficient,” Ballard said.
To donate, send a check to P.O. Box 4482, Temple, TX 76505.