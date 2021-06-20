Daughters of the American Revolution
The Betty Martin Chapter, National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution donated and placed flowers at the Central Texas Veterans Cemetery in Killeen on Memorial Day.
The chapter worked in compliance with the guidelines of the cemetery for 2021. Members brought flowers and fanned out over the cemetery placing flowers on graves. The chapter, State Society and National Society renewed its commitment to its three main missions: historic preservation, education and patriotism.
For information or to inquire about membership, contact the chapter at bettymartinregent@aol.com.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets 7:30 a.m. the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Hilton Garden Inn at 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. Due to the temporary closing of the Hilton, the group is now meeting at First Street Roasters, 110 S. First St. in Temple.
The business will open at 7 a.m. for group members to gather and order breakfast and the meeting will start at 7:30 a.m. Masks are highly encouraged.
The next meeting will be July 1. The meeting also will be available on the online Zoom platform. For information email Lmeeker53@ gmail.com.
Anyone with a servant’s heart is welcome. The Lions Clubs International’s motto is “We Serve”.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and the surrounding areas. The group also welcomes ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. For information visit www.bellcountynewcomers.com.
Upcoming activities include: 6/22 Virtual Happy Hour; 6/23 Fun Lunch; 6/26 Exploring Wines.
For membership information contact Cheryl Davis at ctdavis44@yahoo.com and for information about group activities contact Suzanne Boyer of suzboyer@sbc global.net.
NAMI meeting
The National Alliance on Mental Illness will meet 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the fourth floor conference room at the Central Counties Service building, 304 S. 22nd St. in Temple.
Caregivers, supporters and those suffering from mental illness are welcome to join the group for mutual support and sharing of information.
Those who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 will be asked to wear a mask. For information call 254-771-3638.
Bell County Texas Democratic Women scholarship winners
The Bell County Texas Democratic Women have announced the following as 2021 scholarship winners:
The “Chaz Garrett Spirit of Life Scholarship” was awarded to Jakaiyah Franklin. A graduate of Harker Heights H.S. Jakaiyah plans to attend Duke University.
The “Wilma Allen Memorial Scholarship” was awarded to Genevieve Myers of Temple H.S. Genevieve plans to attend Vanderbilt University.
The “Sandra Blankenship” scholarship was awarded to Fatimo Castillo of Temple H.S. Fatimo plans to attend the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
The “Nancy Pfiester” scholarship was awarded to Brayden Walker of Belton H.S. Brayden plans to attend Tarleton State University.
The “Gary and Melanie Caraway” scholarship was awarded to Allison Carnahan of Shoemaker H.S. Allison plans to attend Oklahoma State University.
The Bell County Texas Democratic Women “Women Helping Women” scholarship was awarded to Kimberly Kendall of Shoemaker H.S. Kimberly plans to attend Texas A&M University.
Salado Village Artists
The Salado Village Artists group will hold a garage sale fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 26, in the red building behind the Salado Civic Center at 601 N. Main St.
Items for sale will include artwork, jewelry, dishes, books and more. Purchases of $50 or less may be paid with cash or check only. For purchases over $50, a credit card will be acceptable.
For information contact Jeanette Dunlop at 254-721-0369.
