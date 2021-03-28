Salado Village Artists
The Salado Village Artists group meets 9 a.m. Tuesdays in the little red building behind the Salado Civic Center at 601 N. Main St.
All skill levels from beginner to established artists of any medium are welcome. The group offers camaraderie with others and encouragement. The group also holds occasional workshops.
For more information call Jeanette Dunlop at 254-721-0369.
Rotary Club of Belton
The Rotary Club of Belton meets at noon Tuesdays at The Gin on Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton.
Upcoming speakers include: March 30, Coleman Hampton, executive director of the Bell County Museum; April 6, Dirk Aaron, executive director of the Clearwater Underwater Conservation District; and April 13, Shannon Gowan, executive director of the Ronald McDonald House in Temple.
All Rotarians and guests are welcome to attend the meetings.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club usually meets 7:30 a.m. the first and third Thursday’s of each month at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. Due to the recent temporary closing of the Hilton from storm damage, the group will not meet in person until June 3. Instead, the group will meet online via the Zoom platform.
The group is open to anyone with a servant’s heart and the group’s motto is “We Serve”.
For information on joining the meeting, email Lmeeker53@gmail.com.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and the surrounding areas. The group is also open to ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. Join the fun and check out the Bell County Newcomers Club at www.bellcountynewcomers.com
Some Newcomers Club activities have been suspended due to COVID-19. Scheduled activities for April are: 4/5 Chat ‘N Canasta; 4/7 Popcorn Bridge & Casual Luncheon; 4/9 TGIF Lunch; 4/10 Couple’s Night Out; 4/12 Bookworms; 4/13 Tuesday Canasta; 4/15 Meet & Greet; 4/16 Trailblazers; 4/20 Bunco & Snack Time Mah Jongg; 4/21 Popcorn Bridge; 4/24 Exploring Wines; 4/27 Virtual Happy Hour; and 4/28 Fun Lunch.
For information on joining, please contact Cheryl Davis at ctdavis44@yahoo.com and for information about activities, please contact Carolyn Webster at 404-791-4849 or email bobcar28@gmail.com.
Temple Garden Club
The Temple Garden Club’s annual Horticulture Flower show will be held in conjunction with the group’s Thursday, April 1, meeting at 9:30 a.m. at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
The meeting and the show are both open to the public. The Temple Garden Club is open to people of all ages and skill levels. Those who attend are asked to follow social distancing and other COVID-19 safety measures.
Daughters of the American Revolution
The Betty Martin Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently had 14 members attend the 2021 TXDAR State Conference, “When the Stars Align”.
Held virtually and partially in person the five-day event offered programs, learning modules, service opportunities and award presentations. Individual and chapter awards will be presented at the group’s April 7 meeting when elections for the next administration will be held. Temple Mayor Timothy Davis will precent a 117th Birthday Proclamation at this meeting.
For information about DAR and membership email bettymartinregent@aol.com.
Bell County Retired School Employees Association
The Bell County Retired School Employees Association has officially started its membership drive for 2021-2022, which ends September 1. Registered members should have received by postal mail their registration form and other information to complete. Members are asked to return the forms with $45, which covers $35 state and $10 local dues to Millie Henn, 4301 Spanish Oak Rd, Temple, TX 76502. The Membership Committee will have a drawing for all members who pay both state and local dues. The winner receives a paid 2021-2022 membership and a full refund. For more information contact Membership Chair Karen McGregor at missusa78@aol.com.
Members are asked to support Texas Education Retirees and sign up for Zoom to the Capitol and RSVP at http://www.trta.org/dac2021. April 5-8 begins the association’s virtual presence as the group zooms with its legislators. Remember to wear red and the sticker found in The Voice. All TRTA members should have received “The VOICE” bulletin in the mail by now. Members are asked to mail their letters in the Red Envelopes provided in the Bulletin the week of March 29 to your State Representative and State Senator so they arrive on time.
There is no BCRSEA monthly meeting for April 1, instead the group will participate the following week, Zoom to the Capitol.
