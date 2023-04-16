Salado Area Republican Women
The Salado Area Republican Women group will hold a program on water conservation at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, at the Salado Civic Center, 601 N. Main St. in Salado.
The guest speakers will be Aaron Abel and Brad Brunett. Abel has worked as the water services manager at the Brazos River Authority since 2018. Brunett also works for the Brazos River Authority and has served in a variety of positions, including as a hydrologist/planner and currently as regional manager for the Central and Lower Basins.
The meeting is open to the public, but seating is limited and reservations are required. Those wishing to attend are asked to contact Vice President Sherril Gardipee at sherril.gardipee@gmail.com or by phone at 254-217-4390 no later than Monday, April 24.
Church Women of the Temple Area
The Church Women of the Temple Area will hold its annual Silver Tea event at 2 p.m. on Monday at First United Methodist Church, 102 N. Second St. in Temple.
For information contact 254-624-3659.
National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees
The National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees will meet Thursday at Wes’s Burger Shack, 1301 S. First St. in Temple. Group members will dine at noon and the meeting will begin at 1 p.m.
For information contact Buddy Stewart at 254-657-2773 or email robmed@embarqmail.com.
Central Texas Tea Party
The Central Texas Tea Party will meet Tuesday at the VFW at 2311 S. Pearl St. in Belton. Social time starts at 6:30 p.m. and the main program will begin at 7 p.m.
The guest speaker will be Andy Eller, who will discuss the legislative process.
The meeting is open to the public.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Ava room at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. The group gathers at 7 a.m. to order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m.
Meetings also are broadcast by the Zoom online meeting platform. For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com. Meetings are open to the public and the club is open to anyone with a heart for service.
Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club
The Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Monday of the month at VFW Post 4008, 2311 S. Pearl St. in Belton.
Meetings are open to the public and newcomers are welcome.
Support groups at First Methodist Church
Glasshouse Al-Anon Family Group meets at 12:15 p.m. on Mondays in room 110 at the First Methodist Church, 102 N. Second St. in Temple.
Adult Children of Alcoholics/Dysfunctional Families meets at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays in room 110 at the church.
For information, or to enter the building, call 254-493-7071.
Rotary Club of Belton
The Rotary Club of Belton meets at noon on Tuesdays at The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton.
The meeting is open to Rotarians and guests.
Newcomers Club
The Newcomers Club, Inc. is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and surrounding counties. The group also welcomes ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. Join the fun and check out the Newcomers Club Inc. at www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information about joining, contact Jan Fisher at 2txgrl@gmail.com or 951-751-4002.
Upcoming activities for April are: 4/10 Bookworms, 4/11 Singing Bluebonnets, 4/12 Team Trivia, 4/14 TGIF, 4/17 Snack Time Mah Jongg, 4/18 Bunco, 4/19 Popcorn Bridge, Exploring Wines, 4/20 Meet & Greet, 4/21 Trailblazers, 4/24 Well Read Women, Crochet & Knit, Monday Canasta, 4/25 Singing Bluebonnets, 4/26 Fun Lunch, 4/27 Heritage Seekers, and 4/29 Jimmy’s Egg.
Bell County Master Gardener Association
The Bell County Master Gardener Association has announced several upcoming events.
The association will hold a “Drip Irrigation” seminar presented by Master Gardener Dave Slaughter at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 20 at the association’s learning center at 1506 N. Main St. in Belton. The seminar is free but limited to 50 participants. To register, email bcmgaspeakers@gmail.com.
The fee to participate is $16. Participants must register by April 15 by emailing bcmgaspeakers@gmail.com.
Also on Saturday, April 22, at 10 a.m., the association will hold a hands-on workshop, “Herb Compound Butter and Cream Cheese Spreads” at the extension office at 1506 N. Main St. in Belton. Certified Master Gardeners Jeanne Richard and Charlotte Nunnery will teach participants how to elevate compound butters and cream cheese spreads with a variety of herbs that can be found in gardens. Participants will have the opportunity to taste of variety of options and receive recipes.
The class is limited to 20 paid registrants. The class fee is $16. Payment instructions will be provided to participants once registration is complete. To register, email bcmgaspeakers@gmail.com.
Dirk Aaron, general manager of the Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District, will present a seminar, “Groundwater in Texas,” at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, at the association’s learning center at 1605 N. Main St. in Belton. The seminar is free but limited to 50 participants. To register, email bcmgaspeakers@gmail.com.
Native Plant Society spring sale
The Tonkawa Chapter of the Native Plant Society will hold a Texas plant sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Native plants, trees, sbrugs, grass, milkweed and more will be available for purchase.
For information about the Native Plant Society visit www.npsotcentx.org.
Central Texas Travel Club
The Central Texas Travel Club will meet at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Johnny’s Steaks Bar-Be-Que, 301 Thomas Arnold Road in Salado.
The meeting is open to anyone interested in travel and there are no club dues or membership requirements.
Group members will discuss upcoming trips, including Cristoval, Hawaii, France, Branson and Colorado Springs.