More than 40 years after Albert and Essie Morris started their country music duo in Bell County, the couple will be honored nationally this summer.
The couple, known as Mr. & Mrs. Country Soul, will be honored by the Fort Worth-based National Multicultural Western Heritage Museum Hall of Fame in July. This year will mark the 18th annual induction into the hall of fame, which honors men and women committed to the preservation of the old West and the western way of life.
Essie Morris said she and her husband were honored to be inducted into the hall of fame and feels like she has been blessed to live the life she has.
“Black people don’t sing like traditional country music people do,” Essie Morris said. “We sing it just like we would sing it in the cotton fields. I didn’t know anything about music, I just sing from my heart.”
In addition to the couple, eight more people will be inducted into the hall of fame this year. These people include Danny Glover, Chris Navarro, Reginald T. Dorsey, Anthony Brubaker, Harry Belafonte and DeBoraha Akin-Townson.
The museum will also induct signer Sammy Davis Jr. and actor Sir Sidney Poitier posthumously.
Essie Morris, 87, said she and her husband, 84, had originally worked in Temple and later Killeen as editors of the Centex Motion News tabloid. She said it was there that her future husband heard her harmonize with him while he sang and asked her to start a band.
While not a musician like her husband, who had performed with bands such as The 5th Dimension and The Temptations, Essie Morris said she sang in church growing up.
The band was founded in 1980, as the Texas Cotton Pickers Association, with the headline of their newspaper’s last issue reading “Centex Motion editors go country.”
“We were in California when the Academy of Country Music heard us, and they said we had a sound they had never heard before,” Essie said. “They renamed us … to ‘Mr & Mrs Country Soul.’”
Traveling across the nation, the couple performed with many famous bands and country artists.
Essie Morris said she and her husband even got to perform with Willie Nelson when he had a concert at the Jackson County Fair in Michigan.
County fairs and flea markets are where the couple played the most shows, with some bidding against each other to host them.
“Al and I have been blessed and we have traveled all over America,” Essie Morris said. “We have done more than 10,000 shows. Most of our shows have been at flea markets because that is where average, everyday people are in America.”
A reception for the hall of fame ceremony will take start at 6 p.m. on July 23 at the Radisson Hotel in Fort Worth, 2540 Meacham Boulevard. Those interested in attending the ceremony can call 817-534-8801 or email gaustin@cowboysofcolor.org to purchase tickets.