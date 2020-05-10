NEW YORK — In party dresses or come as you are, with colored lights flashing in their bedrooms and teachers-turned-DJs spinning, high schoolers have turned to virtual proms to salvage at least one slice of fun and tradition for the Class of 2020.
And they’re getting help from familiar brands like Teen Vogue and Jack in the Box, with both serving as hosts to thousands of teens.
Celebrities, too, are taking on prom: The “Get Out” actress Allison Williams was a guest DJ for Zoom partygoers in Baton Rouge, La., and “Jack Ryan” star John Krasinski was joined by Billie Eilish when he threw a prom live on YouTube.
“It’s terrible that it’s happening to your class, but I hope you’re having a good time anyway,” Williams told about 100 teens, staff and guests April 16 at the prom hosted by the Baton Rouge Youth Coalition, an after-school program.
High schools and cheer teams have thrown virtual proms of their own as social media has filled up with sweet moments among families. Dads have taken their dressed-up daughters for living room spins for a dance or two, and teens have organized home proms among parents and siblings.
Serenity Cadogan in Covington, Ga., near Atlanta is only 12, but she hosted a high school prom live on Instagram on March 31, which was National Prom Day, for more than 600 teens around the world, from Texas to London.
“We wanted to brighten their day,” said the seventh-grader. “Everybody was really happy. It was really classy. I didn’t expect that many people but it actually ran pretty smoothly.”
Alauna Stults, 17, in Findlay, Ohio, will wear a blue bedazzled two-piece outfit when she attends an online prom thrown by the party apparel rental service Charlotte’s Closet and an event planning site, My School Dance. Charlotte’s Closet is donating dresses to teens in need, including Alauna.
“I was looking forward to prom,” she said. “I was pretty pumped up about it. I was planning on going with a group of my friends, but it’s really cool we can still dress up and do everything we would do for a prom.”