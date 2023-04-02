Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Ava room at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. The group gathers at 7 a.m. to order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m.
Meetings also are broadcast by the Zoom online meeting platform.
For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com. Meetings are open to the public and the club is open to anyone with a heart for service.
Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club
The Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Monday of the month at VFW Post 4008, 2311 S. Pearl St. in Belton.
Meetings are open to the public and newcomers are welcome.
Support groups at First Methodist Church
Glasshouse Al-Anon Family Group meets at 12:15 p.m. on Mondays in room 110 at the First Methodist Church, 102 N. Second St. in Temple.
Adult Children of Alcoholics/Dysfunctional Families meets at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays in room 110 at the church.
For information, or to enter the building, call 254-493-7071.
Altrusa scholarships
Altrusa International of Temple is now seeking applicants for its annual scholarship program. Scholarships are available for high school seniors and college students in Bell County.
Applications can be submitted on the Altrusa website, www.altrusatemple.org, or mailed to: Altrusa Scholarship Committee, P.O. Box 1251, Temple, TX 76503.
Applicants are advised to make sure all required information is included: transcripts, letters of recommendation, and completed application form.
The application deadline is March 31. For information email Regina Phinney, Altrusa scholarship chair, at rphinney85@gmail.com.
Rotary Club of Belton
The Rotary Club of Belton meets at noon on Tuesdays at The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton.
The meeting is open to Rotarians and guests.
Newcomers Club
The Newcomers Club, Inc. is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and surrounding counties. The group also welcomes ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. Join the fun and check out the Newcomers Club Inc. at www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information about joining, contact Jan Fisher at 2txgrl@gmail.com or 951-751-4002.
Upcoming activities for April are: 4/3 Chat N’ Canasta, 4/5 Monthly Luncheon and Popcorn Bridge, 4/8 Couples Night Out, 4/10 Bookworms, 4/11 Singing Bluebonnets, 4/14 TGIF, 4/15 Exploring Wines, 4/17 Snack Time Mah Jongg, 4/18 Bunco, 4/19 Popcorn Bridge, Team Trivia, 4/20 Meet & Greet, 4/21 Trailblazers, 4/24 Well Read, Crochet & Knit, Monday Canasta, 4/25 Singing Bluebonnets, 4/26 Fun Lunch, 4/27 Heritage Seekers, and 4/29 Jimmy’s Egg.
Temple Garden Club
The Temple Garden Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
The meeting will include brunch provided by hostesses, a short business meeting, activities and awards.
It is time for the group’s annual horticulture show, “Embrace the Earth, Our Garden” and volunteers are needed to help set up the show the day before. Group members are asked to bring exhibits early before brunch starts on Thursday.
A group activity, “Plant Family Feud” will be presented by Amy McCray while the horticulture show is being judged.
The National Gardener Report will be given by Sandy Boyd and the hostesses will be Betty Lower and Kathy Healy.
The meeting is open to the public and the club is open to gardeners of all ages and skill levels.
Native Plant Society
The Tonkawa Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 10, at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Group members will finalize plans for the spring sale set for April 22 at Barrow Brewing Company. New members who attend the meeting will receive a potted native plant.
Bell County Master Gardener Association
The Bell County Master Gardener Association has announced several upcoming events.
The association will hold a “Drip Irrigation” seminar presented by Master Gardener Dave Slaughter at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 20 at the association’s learning center at 1506 N. Main St. in Belton. The seminar is free but limited to 50 participants. To register, email bcmgaspeakers@gmail.com.
The association will hold a hands on-workshop, “Herb Compound Butter and Cream Cheese Spreads,” presented by Master Gardeners Jeanne Richard and Charlotte Nunnery at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, at 1605 N. Main St. in Belton. The fee to participate is $16. Participants must register by April 15 by emailing bcmgaspeakers@gmail.com.
Dirk Aaron, general manager of the Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District, will present a seminar, “Groundwater in Texas,” at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, at the association’s learning center at 1605 N. Main St. in Belton. The seminar is free but limited to 50 participants. To register, email bcmgaspeakers@gmail.com.
Bell County Extension Education Association
The Bell County Extension Education Association will meet at 10 a.m. Monday in the AgriLife Extension meeting room at 1605 N. Main St. in Belton.
Plans will be finalized for the BEEA fundraiser rummage and bake sale set for April 14 and April 15 at Seaton Community Center. Also, group members will discuss travel plans for the spring conference scheduled April 11 in Oakwood.
The meeting will be hosted by the Tanglewood EE Club. The meeting is open to the public.
Tejas EE Club
The Tejas EE Club of the Bell County Extension Education Association will hold its monthly meeting at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the meeting room at Plantation Square Apartments, 2411 S. 61st St. in Temple.
In addition to the recap of the BEEA meeting on April 3, members will make final plans to attend the spring conference in Oakwood on April 11.
Beverly Hodges, Bell County Extension agent, and Hannah Kim, TAMU dietetic intern, will present “DASHing Your Way to Improved Health.”
After the program, members will complete the club’s Easter project for local nursing home residents. Snacks will be served.
The meeting is open to the public.
Club news items may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com.