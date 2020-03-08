Oh, how I love roses! I enjoy receiving a bouquet of roses as a surprise from my husband several times a year, not because he is in the dog house, but just to say “I love you.” I also enjoy growing roses and have several varieties from drift rose varieties to knock-out and a couple of others just because I like them. Now is a good time to trim back our roses. As we trim them back, it is prudent to look them over closely to see if there is anything unusual going on with the rose bush.
Recently I was looking at the plants in my landscape that need attention and found one of my rose bushes with an unusual growth. I immediately suspected the dreaded rose rosette. I carefully removed the suspect plant and destroyed it. It did not go into my mulch pile, it went into the trash can. I learned shortly after that while attending a class in detecting plant diseases that my suspicions were correct.
You may remember that I wrote an article about this disease about three years ago, but the information is important again today because we see the rose rosette symptoms spreading. Yes, we gardeners and garden lovers need to be concerned!
Rose rosette is a lethal disease that affects roses. There is no known cure for it. It has been around for more than 70 years, first noticed in Canada in 1941, then in Wyoming in 1942. Over the years it spread to other states and was detected in East Texas in 1990 and in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in 1995. It is now confirmed to be in Bell County.
Rose rosette is a virus that is spread by eriophyid mites. Eriophyid mites have 4 legs and are yellow to brown in color. These mites are not visible to the naked eye; they are less than 1/200 inch long, which is about 3 to 4 times smaller than an average spider mite. These small mites move easily with wind currents according to http://www.clemson.edu/extension/hgic/pests/plant_pests/flowers/hgic2109.html. One can unknowingly obtain an infected plant from a nursery or other plant outlet. Or it can come from a neighbor that has an infected rose bush.
The symptoms of rose rosette disease include:
Witches’ broom
Malformed flowers and leaves
Excessive leaf growth and thorniness
Extreme red discoloration of plant tissue
Lateral shoot elongation (abnormal lengthening of side branches/twigs)
Enlarged/thickened stems
“When you have a problem it is best to nip it in the bud,” said Dr. Kevin Ong, a Texas A&M University plant pathologist who is instrumental in research involving rose rosette.
In a seminar Ong stressed these steps.
1. Remove confirmed and/or symptomatic plants early after observation including roots (bag and discard; do not compost).
2. Treat adjacent plants with miticide to reduce probability of transmission by eriophyid mites (use abamectin or horticultural oil). Please note: this will not stop the virus, if it is already in the plant.
3. Remove any wild roses in the vicinity of cultivated roses.
4. Monitor (weekly) for symptoms and act quickly when and if symptoms are observed.
Most important is that if you see symptoms, act quickly.
Extensive research is being performed about this devastating disease to the rose population. There are several websites that contain information about rose rosette. A simple internet search will give you more information than you probably would want to read. However, one site that is federally grant funded is roserosette.com. Yes, Texas is part of this program. This site will be a wonderful help to any gardener who might suspect the rose rosette disease is present in his or her roses.
At this time no rose variety is immune. All rose varieties can get rose rosette. The only sure way to diagnose this dreaded rose disease is to have it pathologically tested. If you suspect you might have rose rosette on one or more of your rose bushes, contact Bell County Master Gardeners at 254-939-5305. One of our certified “First Detectors” will be in touch with you.
According to Ong, “this problem will not go away. Gardeners have to be diligent in helping to control the spread of rose rosette.”
Unfortunately, I had to destroy the roses that had the dreaded rose rosette. I will replace them with a Texas native, earthkind plant.