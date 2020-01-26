When the calendar flips to a new year, people often make resolutions to improve themselves and their lives. One of the daily nuisances people would like to combat is stress.
A panel of local women, all business owners and leaders, teamed up to share advice from their experience and fields of expertise about combating stress in everyday life during a free seminar Thursday afternoon at Wildflower Country Club.
“Girl, Stop Stressing!” featured Dee Kerr, Senior Financial Advisor at Journey Advisory Group (formerly TotalRetirements); Gwen French, owner of Central Texas Professional Organizers; Kerri Pearson, owner of Lakewood Counseling Center; and Susan Cornette, personal trainer and health coach and founder of SusanCornetteFitness.com. The panel was moderated by Dayspring Fowler, owner of Fowler Communications.
Kerr said the idea for the seminar was born from a desire to benefit and contribute to the community. She said the women had a lot of fun teaming up to put the event together. The seminar focused on stress management in four areas it impacts lives: financially, physically, emotionally and organizationally.
“And really that’s why we’re here today is to talk about these four areas of your life where stress seems to really show up and just appear in an ugly way a lot of the times,” Kerr said during the seminar.
After lunch was served, the panel was introduced by Fowler, who said stress impacts everyone in different ways and can be triggered by different stressors.
“For a lot of people, day to day living has become increasingly hectic and more stressful,” she said. “The pressures of work, relationships and family can leave you in a state of chaos.”
Each panel member spoke briefly on the topic of stress in their area of expertise and ways to improve quality of life.
Kerr said stress, when it comes to finances, can be triggered depending on what stage of life a person is in. She encouraged listeners to “know your money” to help cope with financial stress.
French began with a list of five simple things to help everyone stay organized: plan ahead, make a to-do list every day, designate spots for essential items, tidy up the most used spaces in the home, and give family members daily tasks.
Pearson began with introducing several exercises taught to counseling clients to help them calm down during stressful situations.
Cornette said stress is inevitable, but how we manage stress impacts our health. She said, while exercise is essential to bringing down stress levels, diet and nutrition are 80 percent of it.
After the introductions, Fowler opened up a question and answer session.
Visitors asked Kerr questions about buying a home versus renting, and helping adult children without having them become financially dependent on caregivers.
“You start teaching them to be financially independent while they’re young. It’s a journey,” she said.
Kerr also encouraged listeners to follow the 50-30-20 rule: 50 percent of the after-tax income should be spent on needs, 30 percent is reserved for wants, and 20 percent is saved.
French answered questions about organization by explaining how to start cleaning a messy home, and the benefits of having fresh eyes - like a friend or processional organizer - there to keep the cleaner on task.
Questions about health and fitness, including the benefits of intermittent fasting, finding motivation to workout when stressed, and eating healthier with a crazy work schedule, were directed to Cornette.
“Planning is everything,” she said. “Meal planning and meal prepping.”
She said having a healthy meal or snack prepared ahead of time can prevent someone from reaching for those snacks or foods that might not be the better choices. She also said planning to workout is important.
“I think you should plan your workouts,” Cornette said. “We’ve got to make our health our number one priority because if it’s not, we can’t manage stress. We can’t really do anything.”
Pearson was asked about mental wellness and how long-term stress can affect mental health.
“Stress is inevitable,” she said. “It’s just a part of life. There’s no avoiding stress, so that can’t be the goal.”
She said when people are living their entire life with high-stress, it’s not a good place to stay.
“When we’re under a high amount of stress for a long period of time, it can lead to depression,” Pearson said. “It can lead to anxiety.”
She said all those things are treatable, and some seasons of life are meant for treating them.
Before a period of networking, each panelist delivered final remarks.
Cornette reiterated that stress is inevitable, and finding a way to decrease stress levels through activity and exercise is key.
Pearson also remarked that stress is a part of life, and encouraged everyone to listen to their body and come up with go-to coping self-care mechanisms.
French added that organizing a home can be less daunting when broken up into sections.
“If you are living in a chaotic home, I would encourage you to start with the most used spaces in your house, and instead of looking at the whole thing, start from left to right,” she said.
Kerr concluded that the number one thing stressing people out financially is not saving for the future.
“So taking care of today, and doing what these ladies have talked about, is one way you can begin to save for tomorrow,” she said.