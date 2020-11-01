Bell Extension Education Association
The Bell Extension Education Association will meet Monday in the fellowship hall at Ocker Brethren Church, 17454 State Highway 53 in Temple. Registration will take place at 10 a.m. The Tanglefoot Club will handle registration and decorations. No food will be served.
Those who attend are advised that entry will be through the back door at the kitchen as there is construction going on in the front of the church. Masks are required and other COVID-19 safety measures will be in place.
Nancy Urbantke will present the program “Large Grief and Small Grief”.
Members are asked to bring personal care items for donation to a local shelter.
Bell County Retired School Employees
The Bell County Retired School Employees Association will hold an online Zoom meeting 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5.
Anyone wishing to join the meeting is asked to contact Kim Christy-Anderson at kim.christy@att.net for the Zoom link.
TRTA members are encouraged to join the local chapter for $10. For membership information, contact Karen McGregor at missusa1978@aol.com.
Books for Lunch
The Books for Lunch group will meet noon Wednesday in the McLane Room on the third floor of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
Temple resident Janet Radcliff will review two books she has written. “Vintage Years: A Fulfilling Life After Divorce,” is a memoir of being a military wife while raising four children and working various civilian jobs at different duty posts. The book deals with coping with divorce following a lengthy marriage. The second book, “I Was There,” was written after Radcliff interviewed veterans of several branches of the military at a retirement facility in Panama City, Fla. The book is a retelling of many interesting and important stories the veterans shared.
Those who attend are asked to wear a mask and social distancing and other COVID-19 safety measures will be in place. For information contact the Temple Literacy Council at 254-774-7323 or email templeliteracy@juno.com.
Altrusa International
Altrusa is an international non-profit organization, making our local communities better through leadership, partnership, and service. Club meetings are held the second and fourth Tuesdays each month at noon at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple, and online via Zoom.
Those attending meetings in person are asked to use safe social distancing measures.
For more information visit www.altrusatemple.org.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to the Bell County area. The group also is open to ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. For information about the social group, visit www.bellcountynewcomers.com.
Some Newcomers Club activities have been postponed due to COVID-19. Planned activities include: Chat N Canasta on Nov. 2; Monthly Luncheon and Popcorn Bridge on Nov. 4; Bookworms on Nov. 9; Tuesday Canasta on Nov. 10; a TGIF Lunch on Nov. 13; a Couples Night Out on Nov. 14; Monday Canasta on Nov. 16; Bunco, Snack Time Mah Jongg and Valentine Bridge on Nov. 17; Fun Lunch and Popcorn Bridge on Nov. 18; and Trailblazers on Nov. 20.
Those interested in membership are encouraged to contact Cheryl Davis at ctdavis44@yahoo.com.
For information on group activities, contact Carolyn Webster at bobcar28@gmail.com or 404-751-4849.
Temple Garden Club
The Temple Garden Club meets at 9:30 a.m. the first Thursday of the month September through May at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
The program for the Nov. 5 meeting, “Christmas Through the Eyes of a Child – Christmas Trends 2020,” will be presented by Norman Northen, a master floral designer with Precious Memories Florist and Gift Shop.
The hostesses will be Amy McCray, Nancy McBride and Yvonne Hamilton. Those who attend are asked to bring a cookie donation for residents of the William R. Courtney Texas State Veterans Home.
To abide by COVID-19 protocols, tables and chairs will be set up for social distancing. Those who attend are asked to wear a mask. Hand sanitizer also will be available.
The group is open to gardeners of all ages and skill levels. Visitors are welcome at the meetings.
Club dues are $38 and includes membership to the CAC.
Texas Star Toastmasters
The Texas Star Toastmasters group meets 6 p.m. Wednesdays via the Zoom online platform and in person at a private residence.
Topics at each meeting include speeches, impromptu speeches and evaluations. The group is open to anyone interested in working toward self improvement.
For information call Anna at 254-541-7624.
Church Women of the Temple Area
The Church Women of the Temple Area will not meet until further notice due to coronavirus concerns.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets at 7:30 a.m. the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Blvd. in Temple.
Club members will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines. Masks also are highly encouraged.
Those who do not want to meet in person may join the group via the Zoom online platform. For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com.
The group’s speaker for Nov. 19 will be Rucker Preston, director of Family Promise of Bell County.
Anyone with a servant’s heart is welcome to join the group. The club’s motto is “We serve”.
Submission guidelines: Club news items may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or bringing items in person to: 10 S. Third St., Temple, TX 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.