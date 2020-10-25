BELTON — An art exhibit featuring faculty installations recently concluded at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Baugh Center for the Visual Arts.
These works reflected a variety of artistic mediums, including glass blowing, sculpting, ceramics, printmaking and drawing.
“There’s a mixture of the different mediums from each professor’s speciality. There’s even some digital art done on the iPad with Procreate,” Stephanie Chambers, an assistant art professor at UMHB, told the Telegram. “So there was a good expanse of materials being used within the exhibit.”
Although the exhibit, which ran from Aug. 17 to Oct. 9, is traditionally free and open to the public, this year’s display was limited to the UMHB community — a decision made in response to COVID-19.
“It was open to the campus community but no outside visitors were allowed, since we were trying to limit (occupancy) as much as possible for the students,” Chambers said.
To combat that limitation, a video walk-through of the exhibit was posted to the art department’s facebook page at www.facebook.com/UMHBArt/.
Chairman of the art department Hershall Seals was just one of the many faculty members, who had original works on display. During the video walk-through he offered insight into his installations.
One installment incorporated a variety of architectural elements from the property his home sits on: a wooden post, a plethora of hammers and wrought-iron fencing.
“This is kind of a poetic arrangement of pieces from my house,” Seals said. “I think the poetry could be understood by anyone’s interpretation of it.”
With the faculty members’ exhibit concluding, exhibition shows for UMHB seniors have begun — a requirement for graduating art majors. These exhibition shows will be completed in two stages.
And despite the decline in exhibit exposure in response to COVID-19, Chambers said students are still excited for their works to be displayed.
“It’s still an event where the students can be very proud of their work,” she said. “There’s still a sense of pride and accomplishment that goes with just completing that last task for your degree.”
Seniors Grace Forester, Kristine Kline, Domonique Neroes, Landry Westmoreland and Perry Draper will participate in the “Sound Spirit” exhibition show until Oct. 30, while Arianna Baptiste, Jessyca Huff, Mirella Jaimes, Kathryn Williams, Nicholas Schwertner and Emily Whisenant will install works for the “reimagined narrative” exhibition show from Nov. 4 to Nov. 19.