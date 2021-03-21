Daughters of the American Revolution
The Betty Martin Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution had a live meeting on March 3. A welcoming ceremony was held for all new members, transfers and reinstatements since last March.
Additionally, Becky Vajdak presented the program “Youth, Crib and Doll Quilts” and a training session was held for the Patriot Records Project Committee.
The next chapter meeting will be in April to celebrate the group’s 117th Birthday. For information email bettymartinregent@aol.com.
Moffat Cemetery Association
The Moffat Cemetery Association is calling for volunteers to help spruce up the Moffat Cemetery. A cemetery clean-up day will take place 9 a.m. Saturday, March 27.
The cemetery is located on State Highway 36, five miles west of Temple’s Draughon–Miller Central Texas Regional Airport.
The cemetery association will provide trash bags. Volunteers will need to bring their own gloves, clippers, rakes and weed-eaters. Volunteers also are needed to provide food for the workers (sandwiches, chips, water, and cookies). Anyone who would like to help with food is asked to call or text Deborah Ellison at 254-931-0742 or email labrat76504@yahoo.com; or Ruth Beck at 254-624-6208 or email ruth.beck@hotmail. com.
In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to Saturday, April 10.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club usually meets 7:30 a.m. the first and third Thursday’s of each month at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. Due to the recent temporary closing of the Hilton from storm damage, the group will not meet in person until June 3. Instead, the group will meet online via the Zoom platform.
The group is open to anyone with a servant’s heart and the group’s motto is “We Serve”.
For information on joining the meeting, email Lmeeker53@gmail.com.
Bell County Retired School Employees
The Bell County Retired School Employees Association has officially started its membership drive for 2021-2022, which ends September 1. Registered members should have received by postal mail their registration form and other information to complete. Members are asked to return the forms with $45 which covers $35 state and $10 local dues to Millie Henn, 4301 Spanish Oak Rd, Temple, TX 76502. The Membership Committee will have a drawing for all members who pay both state and local dues. The winner receives a paid 2021-2022 membership and a full refund. For membership information contact Karen McGregor, Membership Chair, at missusa78@aol.com.
Anyone interested on serving on a particular committee such as membership, legislative, or public relations, is asked to email robin.battershell@gmail.com.
The association has issued a few reminders for members:
1) Get online and view Facebook/BCRSEA, THE INSIDE LINE/TRTA, Utube: Tim Lee https://youtu.be/Cg6H-0jW6x8.
2) Executive Board Zoom meeting March 25, 2 p.m.
Members are also advised to be on the lookout for “The Voice” news bulletin, which has instructions for the Red Letter Campaign that seeks to influence the narrative of the legislative session, including a potential cost of living adjustment for retirees. The news bulletin also will have information for Texas State Capitol Day, set April 5-8.
Leedale EE Club
The Leedale Extension Education Club will meet 9:30 a.m. Monday, March 22, in the youth building at Ocker Brethren Church, 17454 State Highway 53 in Temple with President Doris Marek presiding.
AgriLife Extension Agent Jackie McLaughlin will present a program following the business meeting. Tanglefoot and Tejas EE Club members are invited to join the gathering at 10:30 a.m. for an open grief share and prayer session in memory of deceased family and BEEA members.
Mask and social distancing guidelines will be followed. There will be no food served, but coffee and water will be available.
Salado Area Republican Women
Dr. Robert Lawson, a clinical professor from Southern Methodist University, will speak to the Salado Area Republican Women and interested individuals at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 25, at the Salado Civic Center.
Dr. Lawson holds the Jerome M. Fullinwider Centennial Chair in economic freedom. He also is director of the Bridwell Institute for Economic Freedom at the Southern Methodist University Cox School of Business in Dallas.
He currently holds his classes on managerial economics and microeconomics at the Cox School of Business, Southern Methodist University. Dr. Lawson has authored or co-authored over 100 journal articles, book chapters, policy reports and book reviews. He is co-author of the Amazon Bestseller “Socialism Sucks: Two Economists Drink Their Way Through the Unfree World”. He will have copies of his book on socialism available for purchase. To reserve a seat, call Shirley Stephenson at 254-338-5717 by March 22. The luncheon cost will be $10 per person.
Central Texas Master Naturalist
The Central Texas Master Naturalist chapter is now accepting applications for area residents to become a Texas Master Naturalist.
Classes begin March 23 and are taught by professionals from the natural resources community including university, federal and state agency staff and local experts. Applications are available at www.txmn.org/centraltexas/curriculum or by contacting Zoe Rascoe at 254-913-1013.
Salado Village Artists
The Salado Village Artists group meets 9 a.m. Tuesdays in the little red building behind the Salado Civic Center at 601 N. Main St.
All skill levels from beginner to established artists of any medium are welcome. The group offers camaraderie with others and encouragement. The group also holds occasional workshops.
For more information call Jeanette Dunlop at 254-721-0369.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and the surrounding areas. The group is also open to ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. Join the fun and check out the Bell County Newcomers Club at www.bellcountynewcomers.com
Some Newcomers Club activities have been suspended due to COVID-19. Upcoming planned activities for March are: 3/23 Virtual Get-together, 3/24 Fun Lunch, and 3/27 Exploring Wines. For information on joining, please contact Cheryl Davis at ctdavis44@yahoo.com and for information about activities, please contact Carolyn Webster at 404-791-4849 or email bobcar28@gmail.com.