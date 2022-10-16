Temple’s haunted attraction lives up to its name — there’s plenty of screaming.
The Silo of Screams — open every Friday and Saturday night in October and Halloween night — marked its sixth year in operation and features five different haunted attractions.
After arriving at the dark parking lot, there is one bright light attracting bodies all around Central Texas and beyond. Follow the light and a post-apocalyptic feel rushes through your body as you approach a hollowed out dirty school bus to buy tickets, avoiding a plague doctor and an 8-foot-tall creature circling the area.
Patient visitors can purchase the standard ticket, while eager thrill seekers can grab the fast-pass to skip the majority of the line.
“I don’t mind the wait [in line],” Philip Ortega said. “It gives me some time to work my nerves up.”
Ortega and his group of friends laughed as they all have a love-hate relationship with the adrenaline rush that haunted houses provide.
Converting the 30,000-square foot vacant property into nightmare fuel is no easy task.
John Guthrie, owner and founder of the Silo, said putting up the attraction is a yearlong affair but things don’t really get started until August, when a team comes in at 8 a.m. and often works until 3 or 4 a.m.
After the foundations are up in the day, they test the horror factor at night.
“You know all the horror tropes by now,” Guthrie said. “We turn to those and set each attraction up in our own unique way.”
When decorating each attraction workers will often make their own props. Half of the props in their “Incinerator” attraction are handmade.
It takes a village to not only build the attractions but perform in them. There are typically 90 actors assigned to bring the screams and twirl chainsaws every year. Forty actors have been with the Silo since its beginning.
“Organized chaos is probably the phrase I would use,” Guthrie joked. “It’s all worth it. We want to put Temple on the map. We want people to feel Temple has everything that Austin and Dallas have.”
On a slow day, the Silo sees a few hundred brave souls. Busy days, the attraction can go upwards to a couple thousand.
Sir SamHain Jackson, the stylish pumpkin head-wearing host of festivities, moved around the Silo, greeting guests from near and far. He was impressed to find the “Dogman group” traveled all the way from Orlando, Fla., to visit the Temple attraction this year.
The Telegram was able to witness the horror of each attraction up close. The first one titled “Her Wicked Way” is swamp-themed with uneven surfaces and small tilting wooden bridges to cross over.
The second titled “The Mystic Maze” features a combination of pitch blackness and black lights with no clear path to the exit, heightening the horror experience.
The third — and fan-favorite — attraction is “The Incinerator,” featuring a twisted spin on a meat market.
The fourth, “Van Winkle Memorial Hospital,” is for all “insane asylum” fans as wicked patients roam the halls.
Lastly, the ironically titled “Funhouse” is not for the faint of heart. Hint: Beware of clowns.
The Silo of Screams is nationally and state ranked by being voted as the 2018 and 2019 must-see haunts.
While Guthrie believes five “haunts” is about as big as the property can go in terms of adding to it. He said the team builds on existing sets each year like the Funhouse featuring a new arcade scene.
Guthrie also has plans to build a life-size pirate ship for the future.
“I don’t want to come back,” Savannah Mitchell said after exiting the memorial hospital attraction and making her way towards the Funhouse. “But I just can’t help it.”