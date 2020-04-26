The City Federation of Women’s Clubs of Temple honored five individuals for their outstanding service to the community during a luncheon Feb. 11 at the City Federation Clubhouse.
The Community Volunteer Awards, established in 1985, has honored a total of 116 men and women and one organization in the Central Texas area for service and leadership over the past 35 years.
The 2020 honorees include Marilyn Allison, Wayne Bachus, Bill and Michelle DiGaetano and JoAnn Pemberton. About the honorees:
Marilyn Allison
Marilyn Allison moved to the Temple-Belton area in 1996. She is connected with the National Association of Social Workers and the Texas Society for Clinical Social Work. She served as president of the local NASW organization and on the Texas State Board of NASW and also mentored social work graduate students.
Allison has been an active member of City Federation for 23 years, serving as the Chairman of Individual Members and also as Reservations Chairman for 10 years. She is a member of the Board of Directors for City Federation and just completed a two year term as Corresponding Secretary for the Board. She has participated in the projects and fund raising events for City Federation to promote scholarships and also to help maintain the historic Clubhouse. She is also a charter member of the 100 Club.
Other outstanding community service includes Allison’s leadership in United Methodist Women of First United Methodist Church in Belton where she served as president for 10 years. She has also served as an officer in the District and Conference UMW organizations. An active member of the chancel choir at First Methodist Belton, she also serves on a number of church committees and is active in a Sunday school class. She also facilitated her local UMW group in joining the Church Women of the Temple Area, and she served on that board as well.
Other community service and leadership includes serving as president of Newcomers Club, volunteering at Helping Hands and delivering Meals on Wheels.
Wayne Bachus
Wayne Bachus, a native of Temple, is a local businessman and lawyer who is a member (or former member) of the American Bar Association, State Bar of Texas, Bell County Bar Association, as well as the Texas and American Trial Lawyers Associations and the Fort Hood Bar Association. Other professional memberships include the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association and the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers. He also served as Judge, Bell County Court at Law No. 2, and was president of the Texas Association of Court at Law Judges for three years and also served on the Board of Directors for the State Bar of Texas.
Bachus also shares his musical talents with the Temple Civic Theatre, the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, Central Texas Orchestral Society, Temple Community Concert Association, and Temple Symphony Orchestra.
He is a longtime member of the Music Club where he served as president and also on the City Federation Board of Directors. On many occasions at general City Federation meetings, Bachus has provided the music, sharing his talent on the piano and has supported numerous fundraising activities to provide scholarships for area college students majoring in music.
Currently, Bachus is the director of Sacred Music and organist at Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton. For a number of years, he was the organist at St. Francis Episcopal Church in Temple. He is also a member of the American Guild of Organists and holds a Choir-Master Certificate.
Other civic involvement has included leadership to the Temple Jaycees, Central Texas Youth Services Bureau, and the Temple Chamber of Commerce. He is a Life Member of the Ex-Student’s Association of the University of Texas at Austin. A board member of Child Help, Inc. which holds a Rank Amateur Night to raise funds for several local charities supporting youth, Wayne and other volunteers make “good fun” of all kinds of local, state and national events and people for a great cause.
Bill and Michelle DiGaetano
Bill is a native of Philadelphia whose job with Wilsonart brought him to the area. He retired in 2012 after 33 years with Wilsonart International as president, North America, with responsibilities which included four businesses, 2,500 employees, and revenues exceeding $750 Million.
Past and present community service and board responsibilities include: the Wildcat Mentor program, Baylor Scott & White Central Texas Operating Board, McLane Children’s Medical Center Advisory Council, Ralph Wilson Youth Club as well as Temple Education Foundation and United Way of Central Texas. Bill is active in the planning of the annual Bell County Heart Ball, benefiting the American Heart Association and the Last Night Gala, benefiting Ralph Wilson Youth Clubs. For the past 10 years, Bill has also been an owner of and advisor for Alamo Drafthouse Cinema-DFW and Twin Cities.
Michelle is a native of Kansas and has lived in Temple for the past 41 years.
She is president of Temple Machine Shop, Inc. which she and her late husband, Stewart, began in 1980. Upon Stewart’s death, Michelle and her son Lester Fettig have managed the business which has nearly 100 employees and serves the hydraulic cylinder needs of customers throughout the United States. In the past ten years, Michelle and Lester envisioned how businesses, schools, and civic organizations could work together to create effective partnerships. They were instrumental in developing the manufacturing and welding curriculum strand with Temple ISD so students can begin this career path choice while in middle school.
Michelle recently completed a six-year term on the Temple Chamber of Commerce Board and she is an active member of the Temple Founder Lions Club, where she served as president.
She also serves on the following Boards: Temple Community Clinic, the American Heart Association’s Heart Ball and Temple Wildcat Mentor program and she is a member of the McLane Children’s Medical Center Visionaries.
Michelle is an active member and serves on the Board of Altrusa International of Temple, which has more than two dozen community service projects for 2020 and will be awarding scholarships to graduating area high school seniors in May. In 2019, the Girl Scouts of Central Texas named Michelle a “Woman of Distinction”.
JoAnn Pemberton
JoAnn Pemberton is a native Texan and has lived in Temple for 50 years. She has been an active member of City Federation for 46 years. She first joined as an Individual Member but later became active in Literary Review Club, Nan Brown Garden Club and The Service League. Projects for these three clubs involved participation in the City Federation Bazaar which raised money for scholarships and club house maintenance. She also helped paint, restore and decorate rooms at an old house which was used as one of the first women’s shelters in Temple, and she also has tutored young children.
Pemberton has served on the City Federation of Women’s Clubs Board of Directors for 43 years and held the offices of treasurer, corresponding secretary, and reporter. In 1983-1984, she served as president. She currently chairs the committee that oversees the Bell County Author’s Collection at the Temple Public Library. She was also a Charter Member of the 100 Club, which helps to maintain the historic club house with their contributions.
She has also served on the City Federation Foundation Board, the Rules Committee, and chaired the Fashion Show luncheon, which raised over $25,000 for community grants and scholarships. She also co-chaired the Louzelle Rose Barclay Art Contest, which is now sponsored by the CAC.
Currently, Pemberton is a member of the Junior League of Bell County where she once served as membership chair and as a sustainer advisor and has been recognized by that organization in 2014, 2017 and 2018 as Sustainer of the Year. She and her husband, Stan support military families through the Fort Hood Chapter of AUSA and she is also a supporter of the Cultural Activities Center and the Contemporaries through the Hands On program.
As a retired elementary school teacher, Pemberton is actively involved in the Bell County Retired School Employees’ Association where she has served as secretary of the organization and has been an active member of the Information and Protective Committee and the Legislative Committee.