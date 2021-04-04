Central Texas Travel Club
The Central Texas Travel Club meets the third Tuesday of each month at 11 a.m. at Napoli’s Restaurant, 110 E Central Ave. in downtown Belton.
There are no requirements or fees to attend the Central Texas Travel Club meeting. For more information concerning the meeting or upcoming tours, email centraltexastravelclub@outlook.com or call 254-770-8905.
Bell County Retired School Employees Association
The Bell County Retired School Employees Association membership drive for 2021-2022 is off to a good start. As of March 25, 181 new and renewed members have registered. Registered members should have received by postal mail their registration form and other information to complete. Members are asked to return the forms with $45, which covers $35 state and $10 local dues, to Millie Henn, 4301 Spanish Oak Rd, Temple, TX 76502.
The Membership Committee will have a drawing for all members who pay both state and local dues by June 1. This deadline guarantees the yearbook makes it to the printer on time. Plus, the member will receive their copy of the yearbook which includes the active members list. The winner receives a paid 2021-2022 membership and a full refund. The state’s membership deadline is September 1. TRTA’s membership goal is to reach over 100,000 members.
For more information contact Membership Chair Karen McGregor at missusa78 @aol.com.
Members are asked to support Texas Education Retirees, sign up for Zoom to the Capitol and RSVP at http://www.trta.org/dac2021. April 5-8 begins the group’s virtual presence with legislators.
Members who use social media are encouraged to use the #SupportTexasEducationRetirees hashtag on all their posts during Zoom to the Capital week. Members are also asked to sign up for the TRTA Today app and the TRTA Facebook page.
Salado Area Republican Women USO project
Salado Area Republican Women are dedicating the month of April to helping Fort Hood soldiers at the USO Center, according to Barclay McCort, group president.
Isabel Hubbard, executive director of the USO Central Division, reports the center is in need of donations to construct 200 24-Hour Toiletry Kits for soldiers who get stranded at an airport due to airline delays.
Hubbard, who will be speaking to the SARW meeting April 22, stated the following travel-sized items are needed: toothpaste, toothbrushes, shaving cream and body wash, preferably unscented.
Donations may be dropped off at Salado Public Library or brought to the meeting April 22, which will take place at 11:30 a.m. at the Salado Civic Center. The deadline for this project is April 22.
Bell Extension Education Association
The mission of the Texas Extension Education Association, Inc. is to work with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service to strengthen and enrich families through educational programs, leadership development, and community service. Additional information about the clubs in Bell County is available by calling the Extension Office at 254-93-5305.
Bell Extension Education Association clubs will meet 10 a.m. on Monday at the Bell County Extension Education Office at 1605 N. Main St. in Belton.
Information will be shared about the Spring Conference and Retreat: the changed date, registration fee, and program. Plans for the State Conference, which will be held in Temple in September, will be discussed. No food will be served. Those who attend will be asked to wear a mask and follow other COVID-19 safety measures.
Salado Village Artists
The Salado Village Artists group meets 9 a.m. Tuesdays in the little red building behind the Salado Civic Center at 601 N. Main St.
All skill levels from beginner to established artists of any medium are welcome. The group offers camaraderie with others and encouragement. The group also holds occasional workshops.
For more information call Jeanette Dunlop at 254-721-0369.
Rotary Club of Belton
The Rotary Club of Belton meets at noon Tuesdays at The Gin on Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton.
Upcoming speakers include: April 6, Dirk Aaron, executive director of the Clearwater Underwater Conservation District; and April 13, Shannon Gowan, executive director of the Ronald McDonald House in Temple.
All Rotarians and guests are welcome to attend the meetings.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club usually meets 7:30 a.m. the first and third Thursday’s of each month at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. Due to the recent temporary closing of the Hilton from storm damage, the group will not meet in person until June 3. Instead, the group will meet online via the Zoom platform.
The group is open to anyone with a servant’s heart and the group’s motto is “We Serve”.
For information on joining the meeting, email Lmeeker53@gmail.com.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and the surrounding areas. The group is also open to ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. Join the fun and check out the Bell County Newcomers Club at www.bellcountynewcomers.com
Some Newcomers Club activities have been suspended due to COVID-19. Scheduled activities for April are: 4/5 Chat ‘N Canasta; 4/7 Popcorn Bridge & Casual Luncheon; 4/9 TGIF Lunch; 4/10 Couple’s Night Out; 4/12 Bookworms; 4/13 Tuesday Canasta; 4/15 Meet & Greet; 4/16 Trailblazers; 4/20 Bunco & Snack Time Mah Jongg; 4/21 Popcorn Bridge; 4/24 Exploring Wines; 4/27 Virtual Happy Hour; and 4/28 Fun Lunch.
For information on joining, please contact Cheryl Davis at ctdavis44@yahoo.com and for information about activities, please contact Carolyn Webster at 404-791-4849 or email bobcar28@gmail.com.
Daughters of the American Revolution
The Betty Martin Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will send four delegates to group’s Continental Congress event in Washington, D.C., this summer.
Delegates are: Regent, Becky Vajdak; District VII Director, Pam Baker; Caroline Tillman and Katharine Tillman.
“We are very proud that Caroline and Katharine serve as personal pages to the State Regent for the Texas Society,” Becky Vajdak, group spokeswoman, said.
For membership information email Bettymartinregent@aol.com.
