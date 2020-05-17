Things of necessity can still be creative, stylish and fun — and a person’s personality can shine through.
Robyn Skrhak of Rogers made masks for her family and to sell. She made and sold quite a few silly ones, she said Tuesday. The one her grandson loves has big smiling lips on it.
Doing a lot of dusty, outside yard mowing, Danny McDonald of Temple bought his bright, multi-colored bandana years ago, he said. McDonald refers to himself as an “old hippy.”
Lauren Vierling and her family live in New York. Her daughter Emma loves bats, so her mask is bat-themed. Lauren has several, but her favorite is a bandana print. Terence, her husband, has one with a zebra theme. The family also has a “grab-and-go pile,” and all of their masks were bought online, Vierling said.
Not all masks have to be bought, though. They can be fashioned using bandanas, T-shirt sleeves and even grocery shopping bags.