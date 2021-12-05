Work by a Temple organization that helps adults with literacy is now being recognized after a difficult couple years.
The Temple Literacy Council was one of two honorable mentions this year for the Texas Center for the Book Literacy Award. The annual awards honor, and help fund, qualified non-profit organizations that have made contributions to increasing literacy in Texas.
While the organization did not win this year, it will receive $500 from the Texas State Library and Archives Commission that funds the awards.
Don Stiles, executive director of the Temple organization, said he was surprised and thankful for the group to be recognized.
“This award will allow us to better serve our students, instructors, and community,” Stiles said.
The Temple organization was recognized for the award due to the variety of services it provides to local adults.
Stiles said the group helps to empower local residents with reading and writing help, along with classes for those looking to learn English as a second language. He said the classes have helped those who speak a variety of languages including Spanish, Japanese and Korean.
The language classes provided by the group help those needing to learn specific language skills required for everyday activities, work or applying for citizenship.
Stiles said the organization has seen fewer students participate in its programs both this year and last year due to the pandemic. He said this year the council has had fewer than 50 students compared to the between 70 and 80 students before the coronavirus.
“We can do some of it online but some people, especially if they are older, need that person to person contact,” Stiles said.
Money from the award, Stiles said, will go towards helping the group purchase needed books for its students and tutors.