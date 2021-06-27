KJT Society No. 114 Flag Day ceremony
Temple KJT Society No. 114 held a Flag Day ceremony June 14 at Saint Mary Catholic Church in Temple to honor the nation’s flag.
In 1897 the governor of New York proclaimed a Flag Day celebration for the first time as an annual event in that state. President Woodrow Wilson established Flag Day as an annual national celebration in his proclamation issued on May 30, 1916, and a Flag Day celebration to honor our nation’s flag has been held on June 14 of each year since 1916.
Bell Fine Arts
The Bell Fine Arts group is offering an acrylic class in painting contemporary flowers from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 17 at 306 E. Fifth Ave. in Belton.
The class costs $125 and is taught by Christine Brisley, an artist who has painted throughout the world and now resides in Georgetown.
To sign up or for information call Sheron at 254-654-1658 or Jeanne at 409-313-0611.
Daughters of the American Revolution
The Betty Martin Chapter, National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution will participate in the 130th Continental Congress from Washington, D.C., at NSDAR National Headquarters.
The chapter has three voting delegates; however, due to technology the entire chapter can participate online. Delegates will elect candidates for a number of positions at the national level. The Continental Congress will be held between June 30 and July 4.
President General Denise Van Buren has invited members to participate in the Patriotism Luncheon, the Units Overseas Virtual Luncheon, the Historic Preservation, American Indians and DAR School Awards presentations. There will be a Junior Luncheon with the opportunity to purchase items from the auction and Junior Store online.
The Betty Martin Chapter, NSDAR is continuing to be active through the summer working on a number of service projects and holding social activities.
For information about joining DAR email bettymartinregent@aol.com.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets 7:30 a.m. the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Hilton Garden Inn at 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. Due to the temporary closing of the Hilton, the group is now meeting at First Street Roasters, 110 S. First St. in Temple.
The business will open at 7 a.m. for group members to gather and order breakfast and the meeting will start at 7:30 a.m. Masks are highly encouraged.
The next meeting will be July 1. The meeting also will be available on the online Zoom platform. For information email Lmeeker53@ gmail.com.
Anyone with a servant’s heart is welcome. The Lions Clubs International’s motto is “We Serve”.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and the surrounding areas. The group also welcomes ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. For information visit www.bellcountynewcomers.com.
For membership information contact Cheryl Davis at ctdavis44@yahoo.com and for information about group activities contact Suzanne Boyer of suzboyer@sbc global.net.
Bell County Historical Commission
The Bell County Historical Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Monday for a business meeting in the Bell County Courthouse in downtown Belton.
The BCHC works to preserve and promote the county’s historical heritage in accordance with Texas state laws and under the direction of the Bell County Commissioners Court. The BCHC meets the fourth Monday of each month, except May and December, in the historic Bell County Courthouse in Belton. For information contact the BCHC office on the first floor of the courthouse in Belton. The office is staffed by volunteers most days from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. The telephone number for the office is 254-933-5917.
