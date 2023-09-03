Brewtique

Pinball machines offered a quick escape for gamers of all ages at the Brewtique in Cedar Park.

 Chris Hawkes/Fort Cavazos Sentinel

CEDAR PARK — On many of our trips back-and-forth to Austin, my girlfriend, Navina Bhatkar, and I usually make a pit stop or two. Recently, we drove through Cedar Park and decided to check out the Brewtique and discovered it offered much more than just drinks.