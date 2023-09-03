CEDAR PARK — On many of our trips back-and-forth to Austin, my girlfriend, Navina Bhatkar, and I usually make a pit stop or two. Recently, we drove through Cedar Park and decided to check out the Brewtique and discovered it offered much more than just drinks.
Walking in, a huge mural painted on the side of the building featuring Wolverine and Deadpool gave us a good feeling about the place. As soon as we entered the shop, the Brewtique name was very descriptive because hundreds of brews lined the store, offering a massive selection of drinks from across the nation.
On our first trip, we arrived on Saturday morning and noticed a few other people playing board games and socializing while sampling a few drinks.
After talking to the person working the register, we learned the lay of the land. Sure, you could pick up and take four or six packs home. However, customers could also select any brew and spend time drinking it there, just like any other bar.
After chilling out for a while, we noticed a section in the back lined with couches and a collection of board games. Near the front, a row of pinball machines also taunted the pinball lover (Navina) in our group.
While we sat at our table, Navina found a flyer mentioning a brunch event “Friends with Benedicts” coming up the following Sunday. Before we left, Navina made sure to pick up packs of frozen pierogis, dumplings made by the food truck and a few drinks to go.
Of course, we returned for the special brunch event on Sunday, where it soon became clear we would experience a much busier day. After returning to our favorite table, Navina informed me that the line for the food truck outside was growing. She went outside and I held the table.
Thankfully, Navina takes a very enthusiastic approach to brunch and hopes to sample everything. The event pit two chefs against each other to see who made the better Eggs Benedict. Chef G’s included a crispy potato cake, black truffle bacon jam, poached egg and hollandaise while Chef D’s consisted of smashed SCO pierogi, crispy beef cheek, a poached egg, guajillo garlic hollandaise and chili medley. In addition, she ordered us sweet potato with griddled potato and peppered hash, michelada sofrito and onion crema.
Everything tasted amazing, but I liked Chef G’s Eggs Benedict better, while Navina made it clear Chef D’s dish was her favorite. We both really enjoyed the potatoes, and while we could pick from many more options, we elected to take part in the friendly competition. Remarkably, prices remained under $8 for every item on the menu, making our brunch very affordable. In addition to beers, mimosas cost $4 each and a coffee vendor catered to those for people needing a boost in the morning.
When it comes to drinks, the Brewtique feels like a beer snob’s dream. Both Navina and I browsed the selections to pick out beers to try or to take home.
Fortunately, we found that the store did have beers from one of our most revered breweries, Turning Point Brewery, in Bedford, so, of course, I had to buy some of those. At every turn, the staff always happily helped us find something we liked.
Overall, the Brewtique provides a chill environment, large collection of drinks, friendly staff and a ton of special events for visitors. As we left, I did notice the place hosts a monthly “Street Fighter 6” tournament. I mentioned it to Navina and she encouraged me to enter. However, I admitted I needed more practice because I haven’t played “Street Fighter 6” much. She still wants me to enter, but I think that she might just want to return for the pierogis or whatever food they are serving that day.