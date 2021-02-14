Daughters of the American Revolution
The Betty Martin Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is offering its Power-Point presentation, “Texas Treasures,” to those in the community who would like to use it for a program or for educational support.
The presentation includes Texas history facts, Texas flag facts, contributions of the deaf for Texas Independence and a special presentation teaching the Pledge to the Texas Flag in American Sign Language. Those wishing for a downloadable copy of the presentation may send an email to BettyMartinRegent@aol.com.
The presentation was created by members of the Betty Martin chapter’s Junior Committee for the NSDAR National Day of Service. “Texas Treasures” is already being utilized in area schools.
Central Texas Tea Party
The Central Texas Tea Party will meet Tuesday, Feb. 16, at the Harris Community Center, 401 Alexander St. in Belton. Social time starts at 6:30 p.m. and the main program begins at 7 p.m.
The guest speaker will be Dr. Laura Presley, who will discuss election integrity. Dr. Pressley earned her Ph.D. in physical chemistry from the University of Texas in Austin and worked in the semiconductor industry as an engineer and manager for 17 years and holds four U.S. patents on semiconductor device technology. She has testified as a citizen’s advocate to the Texas Senate and House on election security and technology issues.
Over the last five years, Dr. Pressley has given more than 450 presentations across Texas on the technical
details of how Texas’ electronic voting machines are not adhering to state laws and how the Texas
Secretary of State’s Election Division is providing waivers to election law regarding electronic voting machines.
Bell County Retired School Employees
The Bell County Retired School Employees Association held it’s monthly Zoom meeting Feb. 4 with Michael Donahue from Temple College.
Donahue presented a vivid look into the past of The Battle of Little Big Horn. Also, it was reported thus far the local chapter has recorded more than 40,000 volunteer hours to the community.
The group is planning a virtual visit for its annual Capital Day in Austin on April 6.
March 1 is the beginning of the association’s membership drive, which ends Sept 1. Registered members will receive their renewal form and other important information to recruit new members by mail before March 1.
The association’s next monthly Zoom meeting will be 2 p.m. March 4.
For information on membership, contact Karen McGregor at missusa78@aol.com.
Bell Fine Arts
The Bell Fine Arts group meets from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays at 306 E. Fifth Ave. in Belton.
The group is open to all skill levels and offers camaraderie with like-minded people as well as encouragement.
The group occasionally holds workshops and also holds paint-outs at Yettie Polk Park in Belton when the weather is nice.
For information call Jeanne at 409-313-0611.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to the Bell County area. The group also is open to ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. For information about the social group, visit www.bellcountynewcomers.com.
Some Newcomers Club activities have been postponed due to COVID-19. Planned activities include: Feb. 15 Monday Canasta; Feb. 16 Bunco and Stack Time Mah Jongg; Feb. 17 Popcorn Bridge; Feb. 18 Meet and Greet Coffee; Feb. 19 Trailblazers; Feb. 23 Virtual Happy Hour; and Feb. 24 Fun Lunch.
Those interested in membership are encouraged to contact Cheryl Davis at ctdavis44@yahoo.com.
For information on group activities, contact Carolyn Webster at bobcar28@gmail.com or 404-791-4849.
Altrusa International
Altrusa is an international non-profit organization, making our local communities better through leadership, partnership, and service. Club meetings are held the second and fourth Tuesdays each month at noon at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple, and online via Zoom.
Those attending meetings in person are asked to use safe social distancing measures.
For more information visit www.altrusatemple.org.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets at 7:30 a.m. the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Blvd. in Temple.
Club members will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines. Masks also are highly encouraged.
Those who do not want to meet in person may join the group via the Zoom online platform. For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com.
Anyone with a servant’s heart is welcome to join the group. The club’s motto is “We serve”.
Bell County Historical Commission
The Bell County Historical Commission works to preserve and promote the county’s historical heritage. The group meets the fourth Monday of each month, except May and December, in the historical Bell County Courthouse in downtown Belton.
Anyone interested information about membership, may contact the BCHC office at 254-933-5917. The office, located on the first floor of the courthouse, is staffed by volunteers and is open from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.
Temple Garden Club
The Temple Garden Club meets at 9:30 a.m. the first Thursday of the month September through May at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
Club members are asked to remember to bring an unwrapped Christmas gift that will be donated to the Salvation Army.
To abide by COVID-19 protocols, tables and chairs will be set up for social distancing. Those who attend are asked to wear a mask. Hand sanitizer also will be available.
The group is open to gardeners of all ages and skill levels. Visitors are welcome at the meetings.
Club dues are $38 and includes membership to the CAC.
Texas Star Toastmasters
The Texas Star Toastmasters group meets 6 p.m. Wednesdays via the Zoom online platform and in person at a private residence.
Topics at each meeting include speeches, impromptu speeches and evaluations. The group is open to anyone interested in working toward self improvement.
For information call Anna at 254-541-7624.
Submission guidelines: Club news items may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or bringing items in person to: 10 S. Third St., Temple, TX 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.