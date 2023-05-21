Salado Area Republican Women
The Salado Area Republican Women’s group has announced that tickets are now available for its annual Fine China Luncheon and fundraiser, which will take place on June 6 in the Blue Heron Room at Tenroc Ranch, 5471 Thomas Arnold Road in Salado.
This year’s guest speaker will be Steve Munisteri, who served as the 2010 chairman of the Republican Party of Texas. He was appointed to the White House staff in 2017 as deputy assistant to the president and principal deputy director of the Office of Public Liason. He now serves as senior advisor to Gov. Greg Abbott.
Doors will open at 10:45 a.m. and the event starts at 11:30 a.m. Guests who arrive early will have the opportunity to view decorated tables and vote for their favorite. First and second place awards will be given to the tables with the most votes.
The event also will include a silent auction. Proceeds from the event will help support conservative causes, including military, civic, and educational campaign projects. Two scholarships also are awarded annually.
Tickets are $40 and may be purchased by mailing a check made out to SARW PAC, c/o Barclay McCort, 406 Royal View Road, Salado, TX 76571. Reserved tables of seven or eight are available, but are limited. Participants are asked to provide an email or cell phone number to confirm receipt. Some group seating is available when checks are sent together.
For information contact Barclay McCort at barclaymccort@gmail.com or 254-760-4266.
Bell Fine Arts
The Bell Fine Arts organization meets from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays at 305 E. Fifth Ave. in Belton.
The group is open to artists of all mediums and skill levels. For information call Jeanne at 409-313-0611.
Newcomers Club
The Newcomers Club, Inc. is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and surrounding counties. The group also welcomes ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. Join the fun and check out the Newcomers Club Inc. at www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information about joining, contact Jan Fisher at 2txgrl@gmail.com or 951-751-4002.
Upcoming activities for May are: 5/22 Well Read Women, Crochet & Knit, Monday Canasta, 5/23 Singing Bluebonnets, 5/24 Sassy Singles and Fun Lunch, and 5/27 Breakfast at Jimmy’s Egg.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Ava room at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. The group gathers at 7 a.m. to order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m.
Meetings also are broadcast by the Zoom online meeting platform. For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com. Meetings are open to the public and the club is open to anyone with a heart for service.
Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club
The Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Monday of the month at VFW Post 4008, 2311 S. Pearl St. in Belton.
Meetings are open to the public and newcomers are welcome.
Rotary Club of Belton
The Rotary Club of Belton meets at noon on Tuesdays at The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton.
The meeting is open to Rotarians and guests.
Rotary leadership camp
Applications are now being accepted for the Excellence in Leadership day camp sponsored by The Rotary Clubs of Temple South, Temple, and Belton.
The camp will take place June 20-22. The camp is for are high school students who will be juniors and seniors next school year. Camp participants will have the opportunity to learn leadership skills from community leaders and take part in a community service project.
For information contact Pat Johnson at docpatj@gmail.com.
Bell County Master Gardener Association
The Bell County Master Gardener Association in partnership with the Harker Heights Activities Center will hold a special seminar, “Texas Superstar Perennials,” at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23, at 400 Indian Trail in Harker Heights. Certified Master Gardener Sylvia Maegden will discuss deer-resistant plants, as well as pollinators and other perennial Texas Superstars that can be used in landscaping. Registration for the seminar opens on May 8 and will be available online at bit.ly/3XL5RdD. For information contact Kailie Gomez at kgomez@harkerheights.gov or call 254-953-5456.
Thursday Club
The Thursday Club assists caregivers of those with early stage Alzheimer’s or other dementias. It meets from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays at the First Lutheran Church, 1515 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
The group provides initial education, ongoing information and support for caregivers. The Thursday Club offers time on Thursdays for the caregiver to run errands, rest, and have some time to themselves which volunteers care for their family member at no cost.
For information contact Craig Pitrucha at 254-541-0610 or Linda Eimen at 254-773-5207.
Beekeepers association
The Temple Area Beekeepers Association will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10, at the Troy Community Center, 201 E. Main St. in Troy.
Dr. Ferhat Ozturk, an assistant professor at the University of Texas at San Antonio, will give a presentation on the healing properties of honey.
The meeting is open to the public. For information email Robin Battershell at battershell@gmail.com.