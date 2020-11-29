Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to the Bell County area. The group also is open to ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. For information about the social group, visit www.bellcountynewcomers.com.
Some Newcomers Club activities have been postponed due to COVID-19. Planned activities include: Dec. 2 Monthly Luncheon; Dec. 7 Chat N Canasta; Dec. 8 Tuesday Canasta; Dec. 11 TGIF Lunch; Dec. 12 Couples Night Out; Dec. 15 Bunco and Snack Time Mah Jongg; Dec. 17 Meet and Greet Coffee; Dec. 18 Trail Blazers; and Dec. 21 Monday Canasta.
Those interested in membership are encouraged to contact Cheryl Davis at ctdavis44@yahoo.com.
For information on group activities, contact Carolyn Webster at bobcar28@gmail.com or 404-791-4849.
Bell County Historical Commission cemetery project
The Bell County Historical Commission is currently working on several cemetery clean-up projects and the public is invited to join the group’s efforts.
A clean-up day is planned 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at South Belton Cemetery, 603 S. Penelope St. in Belton. The day’s work will include tasks such as pulling grass from marker areas, straightening and cleaning markers, other needed grounds work and repair.
The BCHC works to preserve and promote the county’s historical heritage. The group meets the fourth Monday of each month, except May and December, in the historical Bell County Courthouse. Anyone interested in the cemetery clean-up project, or for information about membership, may contact the BCHC office at 254-933-5917. The office, located on the first floor of the courthouse, is staffed by volunteers and is open from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.
Daughters of the American Revolution scholarships
The National Society for the Daughters of the American Revolution has begun accepting applications for one of its 83 available scholarships.
Applicants must be citizens of the United States and they must attend or plan to attend an accredited college or university in the U.S. Awards are on based on academic excellence, commitment to the field of study, and/or financial need.
All students must apply for the scholarship online at dar.academicworks.com. Applications will be accepted until Jan. 31, 2021. For questions, email scholarships@nsdar.org.
Altrusa International
Altrusa is an international non-profit organization, making our local communities better through leadership, partnership, and service. Club meetings are held the second and fourth Tuesdays each month at noon at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple, and online via Zoom.
Those attending meetings in person are asked to use safe social distancing measures.
For more information visit www.altrusatemple.org.
Temple Garden Club
The Temple Garden Club meets at 9:30 a.m. the first Thursday of the month September through May at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
The speaker for the Dec. 3 meeting will be Charlotte Elrod, a longtime member and former club president. Elrod will present the history of the Temple Garden Club and will highlight key events celebrating the 90th anniversary of the club. The hostesses will be Karen Nalley, Charlotte Elrod and Jean Nolen.
Club members are asked to remember to bring an unwrapped Christmas gift that will be donated to the Salvation Army.
To abide by COVID-19 protocols, tables and chairs will be set up for social distancing. Those who attend are asked to wear a mask. Hand sanitizer also will be available.
The group is open to gardeners of all ages and skill levels. Visitors are welcome at the meetings.
Club dues are $38 and includes membership to the CAC.
Texas Star Toastmasters
The Texas Star Toastmasters group meets 6 p.m. Wednesdays via the Zoom online platform and in person at a private residence.
Topics at each meeting include speeches, impromptu speeches and evaluations. The group is open to anyone interested in working toward self improvement.
For information call Anna at 254-541-7624.
Church Women of the Temple Area
The Church Women of the Temple Area will not meet until further notice due to coronavirus concerns.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets at 7:30 a.m. the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Blvd. in Temple.
Club members will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines. Masks also are highly encouraged.
Those who do not want to meet in person may join the group via the Zoom online platform. For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com.
Anyone with a servant’s heart is welcome to join the group. The club’s motto is “We serve”.
