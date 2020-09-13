The Central Texas Area Model Railroaders group is excited to host the organization’s annual model train show on Sept. 19 and Sept. 20 at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St. in Temple.
David Douglass, a public affairs officer for the Central Texas Area Model Railroaders, said the event is in its 38th year. Admission is priced at $7, but children 12 years old and younger can enter for free.
Seniors and members of the military — with valid identification — are eligible for a $1 discount.
“This train show has been in existence for quite a while. We believe the greatest opportunity for families and members of the community is to experience the layouts,” Douglass said. “We have layouts of all different sizes. That’s for kids of all ages to take advantage of and see the details the craftsman put into it.”
Douglass said most of the trains are equipped with a variety of features to allow the model to mimic a full-scale locomotive: active horns, and engine and brake sounds.
The show will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The Central Texas Area Model Railroaders said a decent crowd is expected at this year’s event after COVID-19 led to several show cancellations in other Texas cities.
“Because of COVID-19, most of the shows are cancelled … So we’re going to get an extra big crowd from Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth and San Antonio,” Douglass said.
Vendors also will be onsite selling equipment throughout the show.
“The Central Texas model railroaders are anxious to put this show on,” Douglass said. “We have vendors if kids want to buy trains and get started … but it’s to also buy things for our home or club layouts.”
Douglass, like his other model railroaders, said he is happy to see the show come to fruition.
“The chore of putting on the show is immense but our enjoyment is that we’re bringing the hobby shops to us,” he said. “The great thing about Temple is that we’re a train town.”
More information about the upcoming show and the Central Texas Area Model Railroaders can be found online at www.centramodrr.com.
