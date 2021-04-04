In the summer of 2020, while the nation fought the coronavirus pandemic, the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution made a documentary on the experiences of six persons during World War II.
Jalenn Ellis, chairman of the history preservation committee, and committee members Nancy Kelsey and Ginny Parsons interviewed four veterans and two civilians, Ellis said. They also collected written materials and memorabilia and researched other sources.
“The final product included 74 pages of information … all placed in an archival box and submitted to the Oral History Program, a department of the Special Collections Library at Texas Tech University in Lubbock,” Ellis said. “The committee enjoyed the process of gathering information for this project and playing a small role in what is an incredibly important effort to document personal experiences and perspectives on the war.”
“We interviewed six people that were alive during World War II,” Ellis said. “We want to repeat this year. We’ve run out of people that would do this. We’ve had some suggestions but people have refused to be interviewed.”
Becky Vajdak, regent of the Betty Martin Chapter of the DAR, said the country is losing people in this age group every day. Those being interviewed can have their children or a caretaker present if that would make them more comfortable, she said.
“We would welcome working with a skilled nursing facility,” she said. “We haven’t really been able to go into the nursing homes.”
“It’s important for young people to realize the efforts that have been made by their grandparents’ generation,” Vajdak said. “It’s easy to forget what we do. A lot of the veterans here are more than 100 years old.”
Some veterans are reticent about their experiences, she said.
“My uncle was in the Battle of the Bulge and it wasn’t until he saw the movie, ‘Patton’ — he served under Patton — that he began to talk about it,” she said.
The DAR is dedicated not only to veterans but to history, Vajdak said.
“Because we have such a large veterans population in Bell County we should be able to find more people to interview.”
The local DAR chapter has about 200 members, she said, from the age of 18 to about 96. It will celebrate its 117th anniversary on Monday, April 4.
Vajdak said her daughter is a fifth generation member of the DAR.
“Most of our ancestors were simple farmers,” Vajdak said. “They fought in the revolution. Most of our patriots are simple folks and we are very proud of our patriots and honor them deeply.”
The three guiding principles of the DAR are history preservation, education and patriotism.
“We have given hundreds of thousands of volunteer hours to the local community,” she said.
The DAR members do everything from reading to children to cleaning flagpoles, she said. They sponsor Constitution Week in the schools and help raise funds for projects locally and across the country.
There is also the Sons of the American Revolution and Children of the American Revolution, she said.
The local DAR may be contacted at bettymartinregent@aol.com.