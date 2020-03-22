As the novel coronavirus has spread around the globe, travel has become more and more restricted. But that hasn’t stopped the Central Texas Travel Club from making plans for the future.
The club met Tuesday morning at The Hub in downtown Temple to discuss everything from day trips to international travel, as well as a few cancelations.
Celinda Hallbauer, one of the club’s leaders, began the meeting with a short welcome.
She explained that the travel club was started by herself and Peggy Stewart because they knew people were interested in traveling with their company, Thrifty Texan Two Steppin’ Tours, and they would also be interested in places they could go with other people.
“And so this is kind of a brokerage place where we invite everybody that leads group tours to come and give information, so we have different people that come different times,” Hallbauer said.
The special guest for the meeting was Michelle Vasquez, business development manager for Mayflower Cruises and Tours, who spoke about the London and Paris Discovery Tour in April 2021.
“So, God willing, we are going to be on the other side of this (pandemic) and the tourism industry really is going to be looking forward to welcoming back travelers; the airlines are going to be welcoming you with open arms, or the hotels, the tour operators, everything,” she said. “We’re all looking forward at this point to getting on the other side of this.”
She said this is a unique situation, but the travel industry has been through them before, and once it settles down everybody will come out in force.
Gina Olive with Your Travel Agent in Belton, shared some updates on upcoming trips and cancelations. Several excursions set for May are still pending.
Finally, Hallbauer shared some words about how amazing the travel industry has been by moving quickly through all the changes.
“I think it’s remarkable that everybody’s working together so well,” she said.
Hallbauer said she and Stewart have also reached out to an infectious disease doctor and asked him to possibly attend the April meeting to speak about necessary immunizations and health precautions when traveling.
Hallbauer also gave some updates on cancelations and upcoming tours that Thrifty Texan Two Steppin’ Tours still has in the works before concluding the meeting.
Attendees stuck around to ask questions and collect information for some of the upcoming trips, hopeful that they would still be able to join in.
Stewart said she understands that all the restrictions and regulations are just trying to keep people safe.
“I’ve got a friend that’s got COPD and respiratory stuff, and I don’t want to go somewhere and bring it back to them, so it’s protecting not only the ones traveling but the ones they may come in contact with later,” she said.
Stewart said the pandemic is affecting everybody, but she believes the travel industry will come around again.
The Central Texas Travel Club meets 11:30 a.m. every third Tuesday on the second floor of The Hub, 7 S. Second St. in Temple. The club is open to anyone with an interest in travel. There are no dues or membership requirements.