Saddle up, partners, the Central Texas State Fair is gearing up for four days of country bands, thrill rides, professional bull riding and much more at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.
The fair will kick off Thursday, Aug. 31, from 5 to 11 p.m. with $1 carnival rides. Opening night will feature live music from country artist Charlie Robison, a Texas native known for his humor and dark, often tragic musical storytelling.
For day two, Kevin Fowler will be returning to the Central Texas State Fair. Fowler, from Amarillo, has been performing Texas country music since leaving his post as lead guitarist for Austin rock band Dangerous Toys in 1998. The second night of fun will last 5 p.m. to midnight.
The music won’t be stopping for the weekend. Southall is slated to bring its blend of country, rock and southern rock music Saturday night. Another familiar face will provide the Sunday jams when Wade Bowen makes his return to the fair.
The fair will be open from noon to midnight both days.
The concerts are free with paid admission to the fair.
The fair will also feature the Twisted Metal Mayhem Demolition Derby, Central Texas’ largest indoor demolition derby, Friday night and the Professional Bull Riding Challenger Series on both Saturday and Sunday. Both events start at 7 p.m. on their respective days.
The fair also will feature wandering juggler Bruce Manners, who will be strolling the grounds all four nights and entertaining the crowd. Other special events include a comedy hypnotist, a bicycle stunt team, shopping and livestock shows.
“We’ve got some great deals this year, especially if you buy tickets online,” said Keith Smith, manager of the fair and the Expo Ticket Office. “The best deal is our Mega Pass, which gets you four nights of music.”
Fair tickets are on sale and include admission to the nightly concerts. Online tickets will be $10 for adults, and the gate price will be $15. Kids 12 and under will be admitted free as long as they are accompanied by a paid adult.
Demolition derby and bull-riding reserved tickets are $25 for adults online and $30 at the gate. Kids 12 and under tickets are $15 and $20. General admission tickets are also available at a lower price. Family four-packs for these events are $110 for reserved seats and $72 for general admission.
A special deal is available for music fans — the music mega pass is $30 online and $40 at the gate, and it is good for all four shows. Carnival wristbands will be $25 online and $35 at the gate.
Visit CentralTexasStateFair.com to buy tickets and check out the fair’s full schedule.