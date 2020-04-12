Although Salado Museum and College Park is temporarily closed to the public in response to COVID-19 and several fundraising events have been postponed, the museum’s capital campaign is still underway.
Executive Director Dave Swarthout said proceeds from the postponed fundraisers would have contributed to improvements to the museum. However, he said the donations have been steady and the money keeps trickling in.
“To date, we have raised enough money to replace all six air conditioning units at the museum,” Swarthout said.
The next project will be replacing the balcony that runs across the front of the building.
“I’m hoping that, even with all things considered with the COVID-19 situation and everybody being shut down, that hopefully by the end of the summer we will have enough money to finish that off, and that will coincide real nice with the Main Street Project,” he said.
Improvements along Salado’s Main Street include a new sidewalk and period-inspired lamp posts.
Swarthout said the museum is the first structure seen by visitors who enter Salado from the south, and he wants to replace the balcony to make the building more attractive.
“Plus there’s one section that is kind of sagged because the initial installation wasn’t done correctly with the footings — the piers — to support the support beams, so we want to get that replaced,” he said.
Swarthout said after that, the museum will be in pretty good shape; just a few interior cosmetic fixes will be left.
The postponed fundraisers include “Bluebonnet Road,” a musical comedy radio show, which was set to take place March 27-28, and will eventually be rescheduled.
“The next event that we were really looking forward to was an encore presentation by Cody Drake, the Arizona Treasure Hunter, who was very popular when he was here last year showing all of the artifacts that he had found in Salado Creek,” Swarthout said.
He said Drake will hopefully be back later this year.
The traveling exhibit “Vaquero: The Genesis of the Texas Cowboy” is still scheduled to be at the museum April 27 through May 23.
“We’re keeping that scheduled as is, and we’re hoping that even if we miss out the first week or so of the overall exhibit time, we’ll still have the better part of May to do it,” Swarthout said.
He also said the cowboy poetry and music festival with Gary Allegretto was moved from May 2 to July 31-Aug. 3.
The Salado Museum and College Park is located at 423 S. Main Street. For more information, or to donate to the capital campaign, visit saladomuseum.org.