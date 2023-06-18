Spc. Fernando Rivera Jr.

Spc. Fernando Rivera Jr., unmanned aerial vehicle operator, 91st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cav. Div., flies a shadow drone during a training exercise earlier this year at Fort Cavazos.

 Photo by Sgt. Elliot Alagueuzian, 1st Cav. Div. Public Affairs

FORT CAVAZOS — Children across the world grow up with a desire to be their favorite superhero. For Spc. Fernando Rivera Jr., his desire was simply to have the ability to fly.