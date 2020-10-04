Altrusa International of Temple isn’t able to have its traditional "Taste of the Holidays" fundraiser because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but instead, a virtual event is planned.
A prize drawing will be held that features five different packages, with a piece of Starfire jewelry by Charlie Horton, the highest in value at $5,000, Michelle LePak said.
Great packages for men will include the Boredom Buster Package.
The prize drawing this year includes five special prizes some lucky people will win. Tickets are $25 each and the drawing is on Nov. 19.
The funds raised from the drawing will help provide local scholarships to be distributed to students headed for college. Recently, $20,000 in scholarships were given to local high school graduates.
The cookbook
Altrusa’s service projects are funded through the “Taste of the Holidays”. This year, cake sales and a cookbook called “Virtually Wonderful Taste of the Holidays” will be used to help fund community service projects.
The cookbook is the 33-year accumulation of “Taste of the Holidays” recipes. It’s filled with “fun instructions and photos from years past” for $24.99 — which includes access to all future additions to the cookbooks, according to the event’s website.
Julie Ruiz, who created the cookbook, said, “It’s like a walk down Memory Lane. I’ve only been in the club since 2013, and it’s interesting to learn about the club through the Telegram archives.”
The cookbook has about 300 recipes that include all food served each year at the Altrusa luncheon.
“Everything that was served on the plate is in the cookbook, and it will be searchable,” Ruiz said. “We’re moving ourselves into the future, and each recipe is paired with the program or newspaper article from that year — so there is a little bit of history about that given year.”
Zoom has enabled Altrusa to reach out to each of its members for every meeting, she said.
A special dessert
This year’s special dessert that can be preordered is holiday spice cake, which will be sold for $25. Patrons may preorder it, pick it up or have it delivered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center in Temple.
The recipe for the cake can be found in this year’s digital cookbook, and the Special Edition Holiday Dessert fundraiser is chaired by Sharon Schmidt.
Schmidt had a hard time choosing a dessert and finally came up with an old favorite of her family, she said.
“It’s a very rich dessert they’ve always enjoyed, but it takes a lot of love to make it,” Schmidt said.
The time and labor for this year’s ordered pound cake will include about 15 homes and at least three or four shifts per home with 10-15 women in each shift, according to Schmidt.
“Several women offered to share their kitchens that have multiple ovens,” she said.
This year Altrusa has had to “roll with the punches to bridge the gap because of the virus,” Schmidt said.
The link to Taste of the Holidays 2020 is at http://altrusatempletoh.square.site/. That’s where you can donate and shop.