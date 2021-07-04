The ol’ wagon train keeps rolling on.
But rather than heading west on the famed Oregon Trail, the Long Wagon Train meanders through the streets of Belton on an annual trek.
The family tradition of participating in the city’s Fourth of July Parade started in 1978 and will continue this year.
It all started when Dr. William B. Long hooked several Red Flyer wagons together and pulled kids along the parade route.
“The local Lions Club always entered a float in the Fourth of July Parade and they pulled a wagon behind the float,” recalls Dr. Bill F. Long, William’s son. “Dad thought he could pull more wagons with his lawn tractor.”
And he did. But first, William had to connect the wagons together to form a train.
“Dad did a lot of experimenting,” Bill said. “He tried wiring the wagons together, but that didn’t work. So, he got a long chain and ran it through all of the wagon axles, and used U-bolts to connect each wagon to the chain. The chain was hooked to his Cub Cadet, and the rest is history.”
Indeed it is. The Long Wagon Train has been in every Belton Fourth of July parade since 1978. Bill took over for his dad in 2010 and replaced the Cub Cadet with a John Deere garden tractor.
“It’s a family tradition,” Bill said. “I’ll do it as long as I can, then I’ll turn it over to my son, Will.”
Until Will mans the “engineer” seat, he will serve as the brake man, Bill said.
The Belton community expects to see the Long Wagon Train in the parade every year.
“Starting about May each year, if I’m out to eat or at the grocery store, people come up and start asking about the train,” Bill said. “They seem to enjoy it, and it’s a lot of fun.”
The 2021 edition of the Long Wagon Train will feature 16 wagons full of grandkids, cousins and other family members.
The wagon train isn’t the only Long family tradition. They also are fond of the name “William.”
“The first child in the family is always named William, and the middle name is the mother’s maiden name,” Bill explained.