The Temple Children’s Museum will kick off its new lecture series later this month as it hosts one of the first female Secret Service agents.
Kathryn Clark Childers, one of the first five women to become a special agent with the U.S. Secret Service, will take part in two events held by the museum on Sept. 28 and Sept. 29. The two events will include a VIP meet and greet reception and a luncheon.
The luncheon, which will include a talk by Childers, will take place at noon on Thursday, Sept. 29, in Strasburger Hall at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third Street.
Seleese Thompson, vice president of the museum, said the organization hopes the lecture series can be something everyone in the community enjoys.
“We want it to be an annual event that will hopefully explore some of the things our workforce would enjoy hearing in terms of speakers,” Thompson said. “We will bring in people related to motivation, things we can relate to children and growth.”
Childers and the other women joined the Secret Service in 1970, joining the 1,100 male agents already in the agency.
Charged with protecting the president, world leaders and others, Childers received the nickname of “pistol packin’ nanny”. In her three years as part of the Secret Service, Childers helped to protect the Kennedy children — Caroline and John Jr. — when traveling.
Money generated by the speaker series, Thompson said, would go to help the organization fund programming and work for the museum.
A major project that will be funded by this money is the renovation of the museum’s future building located in downtown Temple. Officials said the building, which is currently owned by the museum, needs a new roof and work done to finish out the inside.
Museum officials said the group hopes to hold the series at least annually to bring various speakers to the community.
Thompson said that the museum hopes to pursue high quality speakers who can excite and bring out various members of the community in future years.
“We have a wide range of people who all want to hear (Childers) speak, and that is what we will continue to pursue in our series,” Thompson said.
Tickets to attend the luncheon can be found on www.centraltexastickets.com, with prices starting at $100 per seat. Attendees can also choose to reserve a table for $1,500 or sponsor the event for $2,500, with both granting tickets to the cocktail reception from 5-7 p.m. on Sept. 28.