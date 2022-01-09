Candidate forum
Salado Area Republican Women and Bell County Young Republicans will host a Republican candidate forum 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, at the Salado Civic Center, 601 N. Main St. in Salado.
Speaking will be limited to primary candidates who have Republican opponents. The three candidates for Senate District No. 24 have been invited and expressed interest in attending. Also included are candidates for Justice of the Peace Precincts 1, 2 and 3, Place 1.
Nancy Boston, Republic party chair for Bell County, has announced she is not seeking re-election. Mack Latimer and Jeffrey Ware have filed for that position and those two candidates have been invited to attend the forum.
Unopposed candidates will be introduced during the forum and will have an opportunity to visit with attendees. No campaign speeches will be allowed for those unopposed or for Congressional candidates.
Candidates who wish to speak may register by contacting Sherril Gardipee at sherril.gardipee@gmail. com or by text at 254-217-4390.
The forum is open to the public.
Books for Lunch
Cam O’Keefe of Austin will review her new book “To Live Again: Arelia’s Story” at the Books for Lunch meeting at noon Wednesday in the meeting room on the third floor of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
The book is a historical fiction about a 12-year-old girl who is all alone after her parents fall victim to the plague. She wanders the countryside armed with her father’s amulet as she looks for a place to belong.
Attendees may bring their lunch. Mask wearing is recommended and the group will practice social distancing.
The Books for Lunch group is sponsored by The Temple Literacy Council and the Temple Public Library. For information call 254-774-7323.
Tri-City Gem and Mineral Society
The Tri-City Gem and Mineral Society will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the fellowship hall at Miller Heights Baptist Church, 1400 S. Wall St. in Belton.
New officers for 2022 will be installed, there will be a business meeting and a presentation on “Field Trip and Shop Safety” by David Farhie and Ruth Rolston. Refreshments will be served.
The club is open to anyone interested in earth sciences and the lapidary arts.
For information contact Ruth Rolston at lrolston@hot.rr.com.
Leedale EE Club
The Leedale Extension Education Club will meet 10 a.m. Monday in the youth building at Ocker Brethren Church, 17454 State Highway 53 in Temple.
Hostesses will be Nancy Povar and Alice Hoelscher. Cultural arts entry lists will be updated.
For information call 254-742-5431.
Tejas EE Club
The Tejas EE Club will meet 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Plantation Square Apartments, 2411 S. 61st St. in Temple.
A short business meeting will cover information from the BEEA meeting held on Jan. 3. The club will then develop plans for this year’s projects for the residents of Park Place Manor in Belton.
The meeting is open to the public.
Tanglefoot Club
The Tanglefoot Club of the TEEA will meet 10 a.m. Monday at St. Luke Catholic Church, 2807 Oakdale Drive in Temple.
A luncheon will follow the meeting. PJ Hill and Polly Elizondo are hosts; Gina Krause is making chili; Lora Blacklock is making soup; and Nora Sodek is making cornbread.
The meeting is open to anyone interested in learning and helping 4-H and the Extension agency.
Church Women of the Temple Area
The Church Women of the Temple Area will meet at noon Monday at Christ Episcopal Church, 300 N. Main St. in Temple.
A covered dish luncheon will be served. Dr. George Harrison from the First Baptist Church in Waco will be the guest speaker. The meeting is open to all church women in the Temple area.
The executive board will meet at 11 a.m.
Salado Village Artists
The Salado Village Artists group meets 9-11 a.m. (or later) Tuesdays in the little red building behind the Salado Civic Center at 601 N. Main St.
The group is open to artists of all skill levels and mediums. It offers camaraderie with others and encouragement.
For information contact Jeanette Dunlop at 254-721-0369.
Bell Fine Arts
The Bell Fine Arts group meets from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays at 306 E. Fifth Ave. in Belton.
The group is open to all skill levels. The group holds occasional workshops for learning opportunities. It also offers camaraderie and encouragement.
For information call Jeanne at 409-313-0611.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club, Inc. is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and the surrounding areas.
The group also welcomes ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. Join the fun and check out the Bell County Newcomers Club at www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information about joining, Contact Cheryl Davis at ctdavis44@yahoo.com or 254-493-4623.
Upcoming Newcomers Club activities are: 1/10 Bookworms and 42 Dominoes, 1/11 Singing Bluebonnets, 1/12 Wednesday Canasta, 1/14 TGIF lunch, 1/17 Snack Time Mah Jongg, 1/18 Bunco, 1/19 Popcorn Bridge, 1/20 Meet and Greet, 1/21 Trailblazers, 1/22 Exploring Wines, 1/24 Well Read Women, Crocket & Knit, and Monday Canasta, 1/25 Singing Bluebonnets, 1/26 Fun Lunch, and 1/27 Heritage Seekers.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets 7:30 a.m. the first and third Thursday of each month at First Street Roasters, 110 S. First St. in Temple.
The business opens at 7 a.m. for members to start gathering and order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m.
Masks are highly encouraged and the group also meets via Zoom online.
For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com.
