BEEA meeting
Bell Extension Education Association will meet at 10 a.m. on Monday in the AgriLife Extension meeting room at 1605 N. Main St. in Belton.
Club annual reports will be given to County Chairman Nancy Urbantke. Hosting the meeting will be Tejas EE Club.
Tejas EE Club
Tejas EE Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the clubhouse at Plantation Square apartments, 2411 S. 61st St. in Temple.
This meeting will include a review of the discussion from the Bell Extension Education Association meeting held on Monday as well as plans for the TEEA State Conference in Beaumont in September.
This month’s project will be construction of summer themed decorations for a local nursing home. Light refreshments will be served and the public is invited.
Bell County Genealogical Society
The Bell County Genealogical Society meets the fourth Saturday of each month on the second floor of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in downtown Temple.
The group offers free genealogy guidance on a come-and-go basis from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the group’s general meeting begins at 1:30 p.m.
Members of the Bell County Genealogical Society will be present to help those with questions on researching their family trees.
Newcomers Club
The Newcomers Club, Inc. is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and surrounding counties. The group also welcomes ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. Join the fun and check out the Newcomers Club Inc. at www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information about joining, contact Jan Fisher at 2txgrl@gmail.com or 951-751-4002.
Upcoming activities include: 6/05 Chat ‘N Canasta; 6/06 Newbies; 6/07 Monthly Luncheon, Popcorn Bridge; 6/09 TGIF; 6/10 Couples Night Out; 6/12 Bookworms; 6/16 Trailblazers; 6/17 Exploring Wines; 6/19 Snack Time Mahjong; 6/20 Bunco; 6/21 Popcorn Bridge; 6/24 Sassy Singles, Jimmy’s Egg; 6/26 Well Read Women, Crochet and Knit, Monday Canasta; and 6/28 Fun Lunch.
Bell Fine Arts
The Bell Fine Arts organization meets from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays at 305 E. Fifth Ave. in Belton.
The group is open to artists of all mediums and skill levels. For information call Jeanne at 409-313-0611.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Ava room at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. The group gathers at 7 a.m. to order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m.
Meetings also are broadcast by the Zoom online meeting platform. For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com. Meetings are open to the public and the club is open to anyone with a heart for service.
Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club
The Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Monday of the month at VFW Post 4008, 2311 S. Pearl St. in Belton.
Meetings are open to the public and newcomers are welcome.
Rotary Club of Belton
The Rotary Club of Belton meets at noon on Tuesdays at The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton.
The meeting is open to Rotarians and guests.
Rotary leadership camp
Applications are now being accepted for the Excellence in Leadership day camp sponsored by The Rotary Clubs of Temple South, Temple, and Belton.
The camp will take place June 20-22.
The camp is for area high school students who will be juniors and seniors next school year. Camp participants will have the opportunity to learn leadership skills from community leaders and take part in a community service project.
For information contact Pat Johnson at docpatj@gmail.com.
Bell County Master Gardener Association
The Bell County Master Gardener Association will present a hands-on workshop. “Hush and Eat Your Flowers,” 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, at the Texas Agrilife Extension office, 1605 N. Main St. in Belton. Certified Master Gardener Kim Pringle and Master Gardener and Rowena Fengel, a professional baker, will give a presentation on edible flowers. There will be tips, reminders, and handouts on how to easily incorporate fresh and dried edible flowers and herbs from your own garden into drinks, salads, entrees, and desserts. After the presentation, participants will have the opportunity to decorate a cupcake with edible flowers and herbs. Attendees are advised to bring an apron. The class is limited to 20 participants and the class fee is $17 per person. Payment instructions will be provided upon registering for the workshop. To register, email, bcmgaspeakers@gmail.com.
The Bell County Master Gardener Association will present a free seminar, “Soil Science for the Home Gardener,” at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, at the Bell County Extension office, 1605 N. Main St. in Belton. Pat Mielnick, a Certified Master Gardener and soil scientist, will discuss why soil is important, the essentials for plant growth and the need for submitting a soil test. The seminar is limited to 50 participants. Those who wish to attend are asked to register by sending an email to bcmgaspeakers@gmail.com .
The Bell County Master Gardener Association invites the public to attend a tour of the Killeen Municipal Court Community Garden from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 17. The garden is located behind the Killeen Convention & Visitors Bureau at 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen. Certified Master Gardener Dave Slaughter, director of the garden, as well as other Certified Master Gardeners, will be on site to provide tours of the garden and will answer questions on weeding as well as conducting demonstrations on harvesting. The tours are free and open to the public. No registration or sign-up required. For information call 254-933-5304 or email bcmgaspeakers@gmail.com.
Thursday Club
The Thursday Club assists caregivers of those with early stage Alzheimer’s or other dementias. It meets from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays at the First Lutheran Church, 1515 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
The group provides initial education, ongoing information and support for caregivers. The Thursday Club offers time on Thursdays for the caregiver to run errands, rest, and have some time to themselves which volunteers care for their family member at no cost.
For information contact Craig Pitrucha at 254-541-0610 or Linda Eimen at 254-773-5207.
Beekeepers association
The Temple Area Beekeepers Association will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10, at the Troy Community Center, 201 E. Main St. in Troy.
Dr. Ferhat Ozturk, an assistant professor at the University of Texas at San Antonio, will give a presentation on the healing properties of honey.
The meeting is open to the public. For information email Robin Battershell at battershell@gmail.com.