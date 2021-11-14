Church Women of the Temple Area
The Church Women of the Temple Area will meet at noon on Monday, Nov. 15, at Memorial Baptist Church, 6161 South 5th Street in Temple, for a program on thankfulness and a covered dish luncheon to share.
Women of all beliefs are welcome. Those attending are asked to bring a new or gently used children’s book to donate to Central Texas 4C Inc.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club, Inc. is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and the surrounding areas. The group also welcomes ladies who have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies.
For information, visit www.bellcountynewcomers.com
Upcoming group activities are: 11/15 Snack Time Mah Jongg, 11/16 Bunco, 11/17 Popcorn Bride and Fun Lunch, 11/18 Heritage Seekers, 11/19 Trail Blazers Hiking, 11/22 Well-Read Women, Crochet & Knit, and Monday Canasta, and 11/23 Singing Bluebonnets.
Junior League GEM program
The Junior League of Bell County is continuing its Girls Empowerment Movement mentorship program. The next event, which will focus on scholarships, will take place 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, at the Temple High School library, 415 N. 31st St. in Temple. Guest speakers will present information on scholarships and financial aid.
Young ladies who participate in the GEM program will be invited to attend the Prom Project, where they will receive a prom dress, graduation dress, accessories and gift certificates for prom.
Members of the community are invited to support the GEM program by donating money online at jlbellco.org as well as gathering donations of prom dresses, shoes and accessories. For information or to RSVP, email Girls Empowerment Movement at GEM@jlbellco.org.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursday of each month at First Street Roasters, 110 S. First St. in Temple. The business will open at 7 a.m. so group members may gather and order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m. Masks are highly encouraged.
The meeting also will be available on the Zoom online platform for those who do not want to attend in person. For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com.
The group is open to anyone with a servant’s heart. The International President’s theme this year is “Service from the Heart”.
Altrusa
Altrusa International of Temple meets at noon the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at Ralph Wilson Youth Club, 1515 S. 25th St. in Temple.
For information visit altrusatemple.org.
Rotary Club of Belton
The Rotary Club of Belton meets at noon Tuesdays at The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton.
Rotarians and guests are invited.
Rotary Club of Temple South
Rotarians will meet at noon on Monday in the meeting room at Country Lane Apartments in Temple.
Kathy Allred, Rotary 2022 International Convention Chair for District 5870, will cover the highlights of the upcoming “Discover New Horizons” International Convention in Houston.
Bell County Retired School Employees Association
The Bell County Retired School Employees Association held its November meeting at the Temple ISD Administration building in downtown Temple with 64 signed in. In addition, three new members attended.
The association announced that it held several fundraisers, with proceeds helping purchase children’s books that will be donated to local schools. Additionally, the association also held a silent auction, with proceeds supporting local scholarships for seniors pursuing a degree in education.
The group’s next meeting will be December 2 at the Country Lane Senior Community located at 2916 Country Lane Drive in Temple. The meeting will include a meal catered by Sugar and Spice. Holiday musical entertainment will be provided by the Temple High School Choral Ensemble. For reservations contact Deyette Pauer at 254-289-3115. The meal is $15. The deadline for reservations is Thursday, Nov. 18.
Central Texas Travel Club
The November meeting of the Central Texas Travel Club will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Napolis Italian Bistro in downtown Belton. The group will discuss future trips and travel tips.
The meeting is open to anyone interested in travel and meeting others. For more information contact centraltexastravelclub@outlook.com.
Central Texas Republican Women
Central Texas Republican Women will meet 11 a.m. Monday at the Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton. Cost is $15 per person and reservations are not required.
A special Tribute to Veterans program will be held. Debra Coffey will share her story about her 50-year journey to give her father, U.S. Air Force Capt. Robert Russell “Bear” Barnett, a coming home and proper burial after he was killed in Vietnam in 1966.
The group also will honor veterans with a special presentation from Laura Winckel, speaking on behalf of Quilts of Valor. The mission of Quilts of Valor Foundation, a national non-profit organization, is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.
For information visit www.ctrw-pac.com.
Colonial Dames
The Gov. Samuel Mathews Chapter Colonial Dames XVII Century will meet 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at the Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton.
David Yeilding will present the program “17th Century Fine Dining”.
Members are reminded to bring gifts for veterans at the Temple and Waco VA Hospitals. Boxes of stamped Christmas cards are suggested.
Central Texas Tea Party
The Central Texas Tea Party will meet Tuesday at the Harris Community Center, 401 N. Alexander St. in Belton. Social time starts at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 7 p.m.
The program will be a three-way candidate forum for Texas Senate District 24 featuring Raul Reyes, Lamar Lewis and Pete Flores.
The meeting is open to the public.
National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees
The National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees will meet Thursday at Sam’s Southern Eatery, 221 SW H K Dodgen Loop in Temple. Group members will gather at noon for lunch and a business meeting will take place at 1 p.m. Officers for 2022 will be elected. Group members also will be able to pay $20 for the Christmas dinner scheduled for Dec. 2.
For more information contact Buddy Stewart at 254-657-2773.
