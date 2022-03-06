FORT HOOD — Dozens of Fort Hood children came out Saturday, Feb. 26, to register for Fort Hood’s 13th annual Lemonade Day event at the Clear Creek Exchange.
“What this program does – it’s not just something fun to do, though that’s certainly part of it – it teaches life lessons, helps teach young people how to set a goal, make a plan and then see the fruits of that work,” explained Col. Chad R. Foster, commander of U.S. Army Garrison – Fort Hood.
Lemonade Day is a program designed to introduce youth to money management and life skills by owning their own business – a lemonade stand.
Foster said the day provides children with their first business, but in a structured and safe way that benefits them as well as the installation.
The Fort Hood Area Lemonade Day has been going on since May 2010, after being founded by Nieomi King, who has since earned the nickname “Godmother of Military Lemonade Day.”
Today, it has grown across military installations around the world.
“I founded Military Lemonade Day, which allows every military installation that wants to participate, to sign up under a lower-cost license fee,” King said.
This year’s theme is “A Sweeter View for 2022.”
Participating youth are responsible for creating a business plan, designing a lemonade stand, advertising their business and creating tasty lemonade.
“I think it builds teamwork, business acumen and character,” said Chris Albus, project director of Fort Hood Family Housing. “They’ve got to come out, they’ve got to sell their product, they’ve got to design a theme, they’ve got to work with other people, then they have to market it. It’s great for these kids to do it at such a young age.”
Lindsay Karch said her two children learned a lot by participating in the event last year and were excited to register for this year’s event.
“They set some goals, they had some really good ideas about what they wanted. They also picked out where they wanted to make a donation to,” Karch said. “This year, my daughter wants to donate to the Harker Heights Animal Shelter, where we adopted our cat.”
The young entrepreneurs are encouraged to designate a percentage of their profits for a non-profit organization of their choosing. While some choose to donate to larger organizations like the Susan G. Komen Foundation or the Ronald McDonald House charities, others choose to donate locally to animal shelters or schools.
The Clear Creek Exchange donated several items for a raffle. Saturday’s participants had the opportunity to participate in a scavenger hunt at the exchange mall to enter the raffle. Raffled items included gift cards, a drink dispenser and a tabletop chalkboard.
Chris Haefner, Fort Hood Exchange general manager, said he believes Fort Hood Area Lemonade Day is great for the quality-of-life of Fort Hood residents because it brings a lot of cohesiveness and togetherness to the community.
“And it warms your heart to go up and have a glass of lemonade,” he added.
Fort Hood Area Lemonade Day will be held May 7-8 across Fort Hood and in the surrounding communities.
For more information about the Fort Hood Area Lemonade Day, visit https://lemonadeday.org/fort-hood-area.