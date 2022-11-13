It’s been nearly three years since the “Wicked Covid Witch” descended on Chisholm Trail Chorus, just as they were heading to a regional singing contest. But the group, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, was determined to continue to rehearse and perform.
Sweet Adelines chorus show set Nov. 19 at CAC in Temple
- Staff Report
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- Affidavit: Lake Belton area home was illegal marijuana dispensary
- Temple ISD provides counseling after student shooting death; police withhold victim’s name
- Affidavit: Man created fake profile of ex-girlfriend to invite men to her home for sex
- Suspect shot during I-35 police pursuit; Temple, Troy officers on leave while Texas Rangers investigate
- Morgan's Point Resort propositions split; Snyder leads Stryker for council seat
- Some Bell County voting locations experienced delay due to technical issues
- Murder investigation: Shooting victim, 16, dies from injuries
- Letter to editor: Reader disapproves of Abbott's Latina niece calling him 'Tio' (uncle)
- Belton blanks Northeast; Tigers cruise into area round of 5A Division II playoffs
- Brisket brunch: Barbecue fundraiser for Temple church sells out in an hour