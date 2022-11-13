Sweet Adelines

Members of the Chisholm Trail Chorus of Sweet Adelines International pose for a photo. The group is gearing up for it’s next show, “It Takes Courage…And A Great Pair of Shoes,” set Nov. 19 at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activites Center in Temple.

 Courtesy photo

It’s been nearly three years since the “Wicked Covid Witch” descended on Chisholm Trail Chorus, just as they were heading to a regional singing contest. But the group, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, was determined to continue to rehearse and perform.