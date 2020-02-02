There is a low-growing evergreen shrub that was living under a very large live oak tree at my home. I could tell it had been there a long time, but I did not know exactly what to do with it. It would produce a few flowers in the spring even before other flowering plants began to show their beauty. I could tell it was suffering from being planted in the wrong place. I finally put this plant out of its misery by removing it. I could not salvage it by moving it to another location in my landscape because it was too old, woody and spindly. I could tell it had been planted many years before perhaps by a well-meaning gardener that liked the plant, but did not exactly know what was best for it.
This mystery plant became no mystery after a little research. It was an Indian Hawthorn.
Indian Hawthorn (Rhaphiolepsis indica) is an evergreen, small flowering shrub that will grow up to about 3 to 5 feet tall. It will spread 3 to 4 feet. It tends to grow in dense mound or round shape. It explodes in large clusters of pink or white blooms in the spring followed by blue berries that are a favorite of wildlife.
It is an adapted plant (not a native of Texas). It is a native of southern China and Japan. This shrub is cultivated across zones seven through eleven. It will get nipped in a hard freeze.
Indian Hawthorn prefers the sun, but will grow in partial shade. It likes moist, well-drained soil. It is tolerant of sandy soil as well. It is a good idea to work in some compost in sandy or heavy clay soil when planting this shrub. A well-established plant will tolerate our Central Texas drought, but don’t forget to give it a drink when needed because it has medium water requirements. Feed the shrub lightly initially in the spring of the year after planting, then every spring and fall after that using a general-purpose fertilizer to keep them healthy and beautiful.
Pruning is not necessary, but if you choose to do so, it should be done just after its blooms fade. You can also deadhead to remove spent blooms to make the shrub appear more appealing. If you choose to deadhead, you will be removing the opportunity for wildlife to enjoy its fruit of blue berries.
Indian Hawthorn can be propagated from seed or from semi-hardwood cuttings.
There are varieties that are susceptible to leaf spot. Choose varieties of Indian Hawthorn that are disease resistant.
A few suggested new varieties for Central Texas that are more disease resistant are Eleanor Tabor, Snow, and Calisto. Check with your local nurseries for new disease resistant varieties introduced each year.
Several plants of Indian Hawthorn can be planted together to form a dense hedge or it can be used as a foundation plant. It can also be planted in a container then placed in a sunny spot on a patio. Again, don’t forget to water it, especially in our hot, dry summers.
Unfortunately, Indian Hawthorn may not be deer resistant.
For a nice focal point or accent in your landscape, Indian Hawthorn is a beautiful choice for it flowers in the spring and being an evergreen, adds a nice touch of green the year around.
Upcoming events
Look for the Bell County Master Gardener at the upcoming Home and Garden Show at the Bell County Expo Center Feb. 22 and Feb. 23, where there will be mini seminars on spring vegetable gardening, garden soil preparation, succulents, native plants and a preview of our spring plant sale.
On Saturday, Feb. 15, from 9-11 a.m., there will be a class on Grafting: Pecans, Grapes, Fruit. This class will be held at the Bell County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Master Gardener Learning Center, 1605 N. Main St. in Belton. This class is free of charge To register email us at bellspeakers76513@gmail.com.
For information on future Bell County Master Gardener events, check out https://txmg.org/bell.