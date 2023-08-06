When Beau Benson applied for the Temple Symphony Orchestra’s conductor job last year, he promised to make concerts a fun experience. Now, with the job in hand, he’s prepared to deliver.
TSO’s 2023-24 season was recently announced, and it includes traditional favorites like a performance by a Van Cliburn competition finalist, a holiday concert and evenings with classical masters. It also includes an intergalactic surprise.
“Our Jan. 27 concert — which has traditionally been a pops concert — will be a celebration of the music of ‘Star Wars,’” he said. “We’re encouraging orchestra members and the audience to dress in Star Wars attire. I expect to see some Jedi cloaks and Yoda ears.”
The concert will feature a collection of works by John Williams from “A New Hope,” “The Empire Strikes Back,” “The Force Awakens,” “Attack of the Clones” and “Rogue One.”
“When I was planning this concert, I was trying to think of what people would like to hear,” Benson explained. “I’ve always been a ‘Star Wars’ fan, and I thought it would make for a fun but satisfying concert. The truth is, John Williams’ works make for a substantively classic concert.”
The 2023-24 TSO concert series opens Sept. 16 with Celebrating New Beginnings. That concert will feature Georges Bizet’s Carmen Suite No. 1, Georg Philipp Telemann’s Concerto for Three Violins, and Johannes Brahms’ Symphony No. 1.
Also on the schedule is a performance by American pianist Jon Nakamatsu, the 1997 winner of the prestigious Van Cliburn International Piano Competition. The Nakamatsu concert will be at the Cultural Activities Center; the rest of the TSO series will be at the Mary Alice Marshall Performing Arts Center on the Temple College campus.
On Dec. 16, the orchestra will perform its annual Holiday Concert, and this year’s show will feature local choirs as well.
“We are collaborating with Temple and Belton high school choirs, and we are still working on the music,” Benson said. “But, it will include the Christmas standards — ‘Santa at the Symphony,’ ‘Christmas Overture,’ ‘Sleigh Ride,’ ‘Christmas Eve Suite’ and concert suite from ‘Polar Bear Express.’”
The final concert of the season — “Celebrating Joy” — will be on April 29. The evening will feature “Overture to L’amant Anonyme” by Chevalier de Saint-Georges, “Symphony No. 31” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, and “Symphony No. 9” by Ludwig van Beethoven.
“This is going to be a big one,” Benson said. “Beethoven’s Ninth is the only symphony of his that I haven’t conducted. The end of that piece is a life experience — something everyone should witness at least once. It’s like seeing the Mona Lisa in person.”
Season tickets for the 2023-24 series are now on sale at templesymphony.org/tickets/. The cost is $150 for adults and $40 for students.
“I’m so excited about my first season in Temple,” Benson said. “The full orchestra will begin rehearsals Sept. 12, but we’ve been busy getting ready.”
“Planning a concert is like planning a party,” he said. “The bottom line is you want people to leave feeling musically satisfied and eager to come back for the next concert.”