The Temple Children’s Museum hosted its first fall festival on Saturday, Oct. 23.
More than 250 children, 187 adults and 75 volunteers enjoyed hot dogs, face painting, pumpkin painting, pumpkin soaping, a petting zoo and the museum, according to Joelle Bedwell, TCM board president.
“Participants were encouraged to vote in early voting. Temple pastors discussed how fortunate we are to have the right to vote and encouraged participants to use their right,” Bedwell said in a news release.
“Many parents, grandparents and area teachers visited the museum for the first time and were excited about future opportunities that the museum can provide,” Bedwell said.
Loyalty Cards are now being sold at the museum until the end of the year. Each card costs $50 and is good for 10 two-hour visits. Admission for children is $7 for two hours. Adults accompanying children are admitted free of charge. Other options for experiencing the children’s museum can be found at www.templechildrensmuseum.org .
Co-chairmen for the event were Robin Battershell, TCM board member, and Debbie Allen, education director for the museum.