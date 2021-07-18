SALADO — Following its cancellation last year, the show will now go on for the annual production of “Salado Legends”.
The outdoor musical, written by playwright and lyricist Jackie Mills, depicts Texas life in the 1850s through both historical accounts and fictional storytelling. The production was canceled last year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
This year the musical will once again take place at the Tablerock Amphitheater, 409 Royal St. in Salado, on Fridays and Saturdays from July 23 to Aug. 7. The show starts at 8:15 p.m. each evening.
Mills said there are many new and returning faces participating this year with another large cast, as has been seen in past years.
“I wrote the play for 45 people and we have never had 45 people,” Mills said. “We are up to about 114. The director has to tell me every once and a while that yes, you will write them some lines otherwise we are going to have the play lasting four hours.”
The show received recognition nationally in May 2000 when it was chosen to represent Texas in the Library of Congress Local Legacies Project for the Bicentennial Celebration in Washington, D.C. It was one of only five outdoor dramas in the country honored by the organization.
Thomas Wilson is the director of the play this year, having had a long experience with theater productions.
Locally, Wilson has worked with the Temple Civic Theatre, the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and the Tablerock Festival of Salado. He has served as assistant director in previous years for the production of “Salado Legends” and “A Christmas Carol”.
This year’s female lead of Lucy McDougal will be played by Kambry Farris, who has worked with the Tablerock Festival of Salado for the past five years.
Farris, a soon-to-be college freshman, has helped the play this year by not only serving as Lucy but also working as the musical’s choreographer.
One of the new participants this year is Dr. Gary Holmes who will take on the role of Angus, or Papa, in the play for the first time.
Holmes isn’t a stranger to musical performances. He was in a choir when he was younger and also when he moved to Temple in 1990. He also has participated in the Texas Country Gentlemen barbershop chorus.
In 2007, Holmes participated in the Temple Civic Theatre’s production of “The Music Man” that he said helped ease his fears of acting.
“This is my first major speaking role and I resisted at first, thinking of the time commitments and of singing outdoors in July and August,” Holmes said. “But I am now retired and eventually decided that the challenge and fun would justify the sweating and mosquito bites.”
An optional dinner will be available each evening before the performance catered by Hecho en Queso starting at 7:15 p.m. with reservations required by 5 p.m. the day prior day.
Tickets for the show are $20 and $5 for children age 12 and younger. Tickets may be purchased at www.centraltexastickets.com. Dinner tickets are $13 for both adults and children.