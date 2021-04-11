Salado Area Republican Women
Salado Area Republican Women will be providing an orientation for new members, or any member who would like to attend, prior to the April 22 meeting at 10:45 a.m. at the Salado Civic Center, 601 N. Main St.
Barb Swarthout, immediate past president, will provide a Power Point presentation along with Gail Teegarden, the district director of the Texas Federation of Republican Women, who will discuss the benefits of joining a Republican Women’s club.
The program will discuss the organization design with TFRW and the National Federation of Republican Women and the goals of the local organization. New members also will receive a packet with the bylaws, membership list, a copy of the U.S. Constitution and other pertinent information about the organization.
Attendees are welcome to stay for the 11:30 a.m. general luncheon meeting. The featured speaker will be Isabel Hubbard, director of the USO Center at Fort Hood. Hubbard, along with an operations team known as the Pathfinders, serve the Greater Fort Hood military service members and their families.
The luncheon cost $15 per person. Reservations are needed for food and for seating. For reservations contact Shirley Stephenson, first vice president, at 254 338-5717 or email steppnup@embarqmail.com by April 19.
Leedale EE Club
The Leedale Extension Education Club will meet 10 a.m. Monday in the Youth Building at Ocker Brethren Church located east of Temple on Highway 53.
Cultural arts entries are due. Members may bring sale items for the April 17 bazaar booth, and be prepared to pay Spring Conference registration fees. Sale tickets for a fundraiser quilt will be issued to members.
No food will be served at this meeting. Members will be asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing guidelines.
Central Texas Travel Club
The Central Texas Travel Club will meets the third Tuesday of each month at 11 a.m. at Napoli’s Restaurant, 110 E Central Ave. in downtown Belton.
There are no requirements or fees to attend the Central Texas Travel Club meeting. For more information concerning the meeting or upcoming tours, email centraltexastravelclub@outlook.com or call 254-770-8905.
Salado Village Artists
The Salado Village Artists group meets 9 a.m. Tuesdays in the little red building behind the Salado Civic Center at 601 N. Main St.
All skill levels from beginner to established artists of any medium are welcome. The group offers camaraderie with others and encouragement. The group also holds occasional workshops.
For more information call Jeanette Dunlop at 254-721-0369.
Rotary Club of Belton
The Rotary Club of Belton meets at noon Tuesdays at The Gin on Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton.
The guest speaker for the April 13 meeting will be Shannon Gowan, executive director of the Ronald McDonald House in Temple.
All Rotarians and guests are welcome to attend the meetings.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club usually meets 7:30 a.m. the first and third Thursday’s of each month at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. Due to the recent temporary closing of the Hilton from storm damage, the group will not meet in person until June 3. Instead, the group will meet online via the Zoom platform.
The group is open to anyone with a servant’s heart and the group’s motto is “We Serve”.
For information on joining the meeting, email Lmeeker53@gmail.com.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and the surrounding areas. The group is also open to ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. Join the fun and check out the Bell County Newcomers Club at www.bellcountynewcomers.com
Some Newcomers Club activities have been suspended due to COVID-19. Scheduled activities for April are: 4/12 Bookworms; 4/13 Tuesday Canasta; 4/15 Meet & Greet; 4/16 Trailblazers; 4/20 Bunco & Snack Time Mah Jongg; 4/21 Popcorn Bridge; 4/24 Exploring Wines; 4/27 Virtual Happy Hour; and 4/28 Fun Lunch.
For information on joining, please contact Cheryl Davis at ctdavis44@yahoo.com and for information about activities, please contact Carolyn Webster at 404-791-4849 or email bobcar28@gmail.com.
Tejas EE Club
The Tejas EE Club of the Bell Extension Education Association will meet 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Plantation Square Apartment clubhouse, located at 2411 S. 61st St. in Temple.
Information will be shared about the BEEA meeting held on Monday, April 5, and will include discussions of the Spring Conference and Retreat scheduled for Tuesday, June 8, in Georgetown. Other topics include the annual State Conference, which will be held in Temple, Sept 14-15.
Jackie McLaughlin, Bell County FCH, will be presenting the program. The public is invited. COVID-19 safety measures will be followed.
Beta Sigma Phi
The Delta Beta Master Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi will meet 11 a.m. Tuesday at the home of President Judy Switzer, 2107 Highland Drive in Salado.
Hostess Sharon Fischer of Belton will present the cultural program. Those attending the meeting are asked to wear a mask and use safe social distancing measures. For more information call Judy Switzer at 713-805-1178, or visit bspinternational.org/home.php.
DAR ancestry program
The Betty Martin Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution announces a resource is now available to educators, parents and youth. AncestryK12 offers a no-cost program for K-12 schools to have access to family history documents online.
Schools interested in bringing Ancestry.com to their classrooms may register online for access at www.ancestryk12.com. In coordination with the AncestryK12 program, DAR will help educate students and teachers on how to access these extensive databases to explore the lives of soldiers and others who contributed to securing American independence during the Revolutionary War. The National Daughters of the American Revolution is one of eight associate organizations working with Ancestry.
Further information on free available education resources can be found at www.dar.org/education. For more information on membership in the local DAR chapter contact bettymartinregent@aol.com.
Submission guidelines: Club news items may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or bringing items in person to: 10 S. Third St., Temple, TX 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.