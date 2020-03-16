1970 Temple HS
Temple High School class of 1970 will hold its 50th reunion March 27-29. Friday’s activities will begin at 6 p.m. with a meet and greet at Ratibor Country Grill at 10226 FM 2086, Temple. Saturday will begin at 10 a.m. at the THS parking lot. At 6 p.m. meet at the Grand Ball Room at the Hilton Garden Inn for a silent auction, dinner, dancing and fellowship. Sunday meet at Hilton Garden Inn at 10 a.m. for brunch and goodbyes. All activities are Dutch treat. Deadline for registration and discount hotel rates is March 3rd. For registration info, contact Reunion Committee, lenadillo@yahoo.com. Current Class of ‘70 events are posted on our FB page, “Classmates - THS 1970.”
Lesikar/Leshikar/Lesiker Reunion
This reunion will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 4, at the Seaton Community Center at 12287 Hwy 53 in Seaton. All Lesikar, Leshikar, Lesiker families that immigrated into Texas are related. Some families changed the spelling of Lesikar; however, we are all descendants of Martin Lesikar, 1667–1709.
A covered dish buffet lunch will start at 12:30 pm. Please bring your favorite dish and/or dessert. Eating utensils, plates, etc., tea/coffee, condiments, & bread will be provided. Bring original family plus church & Czech school photos. Please bring a flash or thumb drive. We are asking attendees to bring items (hand-made), purchased, or item(s) from your home you no longer want/need for the silent auction. Attendees that prefer to donate cash in lieu of items for auction, there will be a donation bowl. Funds generated will be utilized for event cost & projects. For more information contact Richard Lesikar at 682-936-6034 or rlesikar@icloud.com.