The 41st annual Temple Model Train Show will roll into town Sept. 16-17 for two days of model train fun.
featured
Little trains, big fun: Annual model train show set Sept. 16-17 in Temple
TDT David Stone
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Whataburger to build new Temple restaurant after demolition of old eatery
- 2 killed, 2 injured in Bell County crash
- Tommy’s Express Car Wash breaks local ground; site to open next year
- Broncos amped for prime time: Lake Belton set for clash with Red Oak on ESPN2
- Force up front: Hard work helps Bradshaw become anchor on Lake Belton’s O-line
- City considers trail extension at old lumber company site
- A kiss of Bliss: Temple candy maker’s new chocolate variety is a big seller
- ‘A hostile and toxic environment’: Former Morgan's Point Resort official cites City Council actions in resignation letter
- Celebrating randomness: Temple-based podcast aims to entertain
- FedEx to lay off 56 Temple workers, shutter Kegley Road facility