Model train show

Rocio Gorczynski, left, and her daughter, Aliana, watch some of the displays during a previous model train show at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center in Temple. The Central Texas Area Model Railroads will hold their annual show again Sept. 16-17 in Temple.

 Nan Dickson/Telegram file

The 41st annual Temple Model Train Show will roll into town Sept. 16-17 for two days of model train fun.

dstone@tdtnews.com